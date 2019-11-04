Everton‘s Portuguese international Andre Gomes suffered a horrific injury on Sunday during his side 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur during a Premier League match at Goodison Park.

Gomes was tipped off balance by a challenge from Son as he progressed down the left on 78 minutes. Gomes’ momentum carried him into a collision with Serge Aurier, sending the Everton player to the turf in obvious distress. Son was red carded and the match delayed six minutes before Gomes was carried off on a stretcher.

Horrible injury of Lord Andre Gomes. Wish you a very speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/25Ze6ksRlj — Fadlan Hardiansyah (@fadlanhard) November 3, 2019

As soon as the players realized the severity of Gomes’ injury – a fracture dislocation of the ankle – they immediately looked away in horror and Son was looking distraught.

The club later released a statement that Gomes will undergo surgery. “Everton Football Club can confirm Andre Gomes will undergo surgery tomorrow (Monday, November 4) after sustaining an ankle injury in today’s game with Tottenham Hotspur,” read a club statement.

“The Portugal international was stretchered from the pitch during the second half of the game and taken straight to Aintree Hospital by ambulance accompanied by members of the Everton medical team. After undergoing hospital tests, it was confirmed he had suffered a fracture dislocation to his right ankle,” the reported further added.

Everton went on to draw the match with Cenk Tosun heading a stoppage-time equaliser for Everton. Everton went behind after 63 minutes and just when it felt like the home side were applying a meaningful grip on the game.England international Dale Alli’s goal arrived after Son latched onto a loose ball and supplied the midfielder’s forward run. Alli advanced into the box and checked onto his right foot before sliding a low finish inside beyond the fully extended Pickford’s right glove.