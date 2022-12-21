WATCH: Argentina Fans Flood onto Streets of Buenos Aires to Celebrate Messi and Co’s FIFA World Cup Triumph

This win meant everything to the Argentine fans and after the emphatic victory, they flood onto the streets of Buenos Aires to celebrate one of their greatest ever victories.

WATCH: Argentina Fans Flood onto Streets of Buenos Aires to Celebrate Messi and Co's FIFA World Cup Triumph. (Image: Screengrab)

Buenos Aires: Lionel Messi and Argentina have done it again at last as they went onto clinch their 3rd FIFA World Cup triumph, beating France 4-2 on penalties after 3-3 of 120 minutes of play on Sunday at Lusail Iconic Stadium.

This win meant everything to the Argentine fans and after the emphatic victory, they flood onto the streets of Buenos Aires to celebrate one of their greatest ever victories.

WATCH: Millions of ecstatic Argentines flooded onto the streets of Buenos Aires to cheer the country’s #FIFAWorldCup squad led by Lionel Messi https://t.co/EUvBPVXVkm pic.twitter.com/2n3Fjg7dWW — Reuters Asia (@ReutersAsia) December 21, 2022

Lionel Messi and Co were unable to reach the central Obelisco monument as planned before because the route where they were supposed to go was completely blocked.

As per reports, a total estimated of 4 million people were on the streets celebrating.

“The world champions are flying over the entire route in helicopters because it became impossible to continue on land due to the explosion of joy,” presidential spokeswoman Gabriela Cerruti wrote on Twitter.

“It’s crazy, it’s incredible, it’s the best thing that can happen to you in life,” a metal-worker named Matias Gomez said.

“It is an enormous joy to see all these happy people, all together, one with the other, holding hands, giving each other hugs, kisses. We are all one today”, he added.

“I celebrate how the people took to the streets to pay homage to our national team,” President Alberto Fernandez said on Twitter.

“Millions of Argentines in the streets, in a uncommon December, which will remain forever in our hearts”, Fernandez further added.