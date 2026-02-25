Home

Sports

WATCH: Arjun Tendulkar, Saaniya Chandhok celebrate pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, blessings from Tendulkars and Ambanis captured in heartwarming video

WATCH: Arjun Tendulkar, Saaniya Chandhok celebrate pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, blessings from Tendulkars and Ambanis captured in heartwarming video

Mumbai Indians shared a heartwarming video in which Arjun and Saaniya were seen seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha ahead of the wedding which is likely to take place in the first week of March at Ambani's family Bunglow in Jamnagar.

Arjun Tendulkar, Saaniya Chandhok seek blessings ahead of wedding in Jamnagar

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok are in the spotlight with their wedding on cards. Sachin Tendulkar’s son is expecetd to tie the knot in the first week of March, with the members of the Tendulkar and Chandhok families already arriving in Jamnagar for the wedding festivites.

The wedding ceremony will take place at the Ambani family’s bungalow in Jamnagar. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians shared a heartwarming video in which Arjun and Saaniya were seen seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha in the presence of Ambani, Tendulkar and Chandhok family

𝙎𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙗𝙤𝙣𝙙𝙨 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙮 𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧 💙 Here’s wishing Arjun and Saaniya, love, respect and a lifetime of togetherness as they embark on a partnership like no other ✨ pic.twitter.com/prKlwXv24R — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 25, 2026

Sachin’s emotional message for Arjun and Saaniya

In the video shared by Mumbai Indians on social-media, Sachin is seen thanking Mukesh and Nita Ambani and further says that when a son brings a girl home to introduce her to the family, it means he has grown up. He added that the two fell in love and that everyone knows how much they love each other.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“I don’t think we could have chosen a better venue and better people to bless the couple for this journey and thank you very much for having us here. When a son brings a girl home to introduce her then you know that the son has grown up. They look madly in love with each other. Arjun, I have to say I am extremely proud of you to have found someone so special who loves you as much as you love her.” Sachin said.

Nita Ambani expressed her joy and heartfelt blessings for the couple. She also recalled how she had watched Arjun grow up over the years, and welcomed Saaniya Chandhok into their extended circle with admiration for her positive presence

“Today, we have all gathered here in the same place that Anant and Radhika took their vows two years ago. Sachin and Arjun, you have always been family to us and our hearts are so full as we share your happiness today. My dear Arjun, I have seen you grow up from a little boy at our school and now standing here ready to begin the most beautiful partnership of your life. Sanya, you have such a warm and positive energy around you. It’s wonderful getting to know you and see you both together and may God bless your union forever.”

Tendulkar family met several political leaders to invite them to the wedding

A few days back, Sachin Tendulkar, along with his family met several prominent political leaders which included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and Home Minister Amit Shah to invite them to the wedding. Sachin took to his instagram to share pictures from his meeting with Narendra Modi. In the picture, Sachin was seen along with his wife Anjali, daughter Sara, son Arjun, and soon-to-be daughter-in-law Saniya.

As per the rumours Arjun and Saaniya are getting married on the March 5. They have dated each other for a while before they decided to get married. They had been in a relationship long before Saniya decided to go ahead and agree to marry Arjun. Saaniya is often seen with the Tendulkar family attending different functions and is a very good friend of Sara Tendulkar. Saaniya is the granddaughter of well known industrialist Ravi Ghai.

Arjun, who currently represents Goa in domestic cricket has played a total of 24 first-class matches, and claimed 52 wickets and scoring 685 runs. In 24 List A matches, he has taken 26 wickets and scored 160 runs. In 29 T20 matches, he has picked up 35 wickets and scored 189 runs.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.