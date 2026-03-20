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WATCH: Arjun Tendulkars THIS statement surprises LSG camp during training session for IPL 2026

WATCH: Arjun Tendulkar’s THIS statement surprises LSG camp during training session for IPL 2026

Arjun Tendulkar's statement surprises LSG camp before IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Big statement from Arjun Tendulkar ahead of IPL 2026

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, will begin on March 28. The first game of the highly intense tournament will be played between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Bengaluru.

LSG begins training for the IPL 2026

Ahead of the tournament, Sanjiv Goenka’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) began their training for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Players like Rishabh Pant and Arjun Tendulkar were spotted during the training session having a conversation.

LSG sign Arjun Tendulkar from Mumbai Indians

Star Indian cricketer and son of legendary player Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar, who was traded to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) from Mumbai Indians (MI) for Rs 30 lakh.

Arjun Tendulkar and Rishabh Pant share light moments during training

However, the franchise shared a video on their social media, where star Indian player Rishabh Pant was seen talking to Arjun Tendulkar. Both players were seen sharing words about Arjun’s wedding. Not only this, Tendulkar revealed a surprising statement, where he said that after tying the knot with Saaniya Chandhok, he got back to training for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. After that, the LSG captain also praised his hard work.

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“You were also practising with Yuvi paa… full-time? (You were also practicing with Yuvi Paa… full-time? The very next day after your wedding?) Shadi ke agle din hi? You are so enthu bhai,” Pant said.

As a gesture, Rishabh Pant also extended his support to Arjun Tendulkar, “Agar kuch lage to batana… Always open for you (If you need anything, let me know… I’m always here for you).”

Both players also discussed the weight of their bats, “1220 grams. I don’t go lighter than 1200. Papa toh 1310-1315 (My father used 1310-1315 grams).”

After that, LSG captain Rishabh Pant also told him about the advantage of heavier bats, “Touch karo, ho jaata hai (All you need to do is just touch the ball).”

Already loving this new Rishabh-Arjun bond ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pa79YqebbU — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 18, 2026

Lucknow Super Giants’ squad for the IPL 2026

Lucknow Super Giants: Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Rishabh Pant (c), Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arshin Kulkarni, Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Akash Singh. Traded in: Mohammed Shami, Arjun Tendulkar, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anrich Nortje, Mukul Choudhary, Naman Tiwari, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis.

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