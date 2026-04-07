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WATCH: Arjun Tendulkar unleashes FIERY yorkers, puts Rishabh Pant and Abdul Samad under pressure

WATCH: Arjun Tendulkar unleashes FIERY yorkers, puts Rishabh Pant and Abdul Samad under pressure

Arjun Tendulkar, son of Arjun Tendulkar, showcases top form in practice, leaves skipper Rishabh Pant and Abdul Samad under pressure ahead of LSG's IPL 2026 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Arjun Tendulkar unleashes FIERY yorkers during LSG practice session (Source: X)

IPL 2026: Arjun Tendulkar, who made his IPL debut in 2023 while representing Mumbai Indians, is currently playing for Rishabh Pant-led IPL team Lucknow Super Giants. He was traded from the Mumbai Indians to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 30 Lakh ahead of IPL 2026 mini-auction.

Arjun has not yet received an opportunity to play in first two LSG games. However, he is making a strong impression with his bowling during practice sessions.

A video of Arjun has taken social media by storm, showing him delivering deadly yorkers in quick succession. LSG captain Rishabh Pant and Abdul Samad are seen facing his pin-point deliveries. Both the batters appear to struggle against Arjun’s precise yorkers.

Arjun Tendulkar unleashes fiery yorkers, watch video here…

Arjun Tendulkar is perfectly nailing yorkers against Rishabh Pant and Abdul Samad during practice sessions. Just my gut feeling, Arjun Tendulkar will surely get debut for Lucknow Super Giants in second half of IPL. Many journalists and commentators also said his work ethic is… pic.twitter.com/jfrPfnhWPf — Harshit  (@I_am_Harshit_17) April 7, 2026

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Arjun Tendulkar looks in top form during the practice sessions, impressing everyone with his rhythm and focus. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the junior Tendulkar in action for Lucknow Super Giants. Known for his dedication and strong work ethic, Arjun’s passion for cricket has captured widespread attention.

All eyes are on him, hoping that when he finally gets his chance in the IPL. The 26-year-old Arjun made his IPL debut in 2023 while playing for the Mumbai Indians. Since then, he has played a total of 5 matches in his IPL career so far, taking 3 wickets. As for the Lucknow Super Giants, the team has played two matches so far this season, securing a victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad, while suffering a defeat in their season opener against Delhi Capitals.

Rishabh Pant-led LSG will next face Kolkata Knight Riders on April 9 at the Eden Gardens.

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