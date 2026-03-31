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WATCH: Arjun Tendulkars stunning yorker sends stumps CARTWHEELING through air, video goes viral

WATCH: Arjun Tendulkar’s stunning yorker sends stumps CARTWHEELING through air, video goes viral

Lucknow Super Giants share video of Arjun Tendulkar's brilliant bowling display, picking up two wickets in a warm-up match ahead of their IPL 2026 season opener vs Delhi Capitals

Arjun Tendulkar's pinpoint yorker video goes viral (Source:X)

IPL 2026: Arjun Tendulkar, who will represent the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2026, joined the franchise follwing a trade from the Mumbai Indians (MI). Mumbai Indians did not hand him a single game last season, but Arjun Tendulkar made a strong impression with a brilliant bowling performance in a warm-up match for LSG.

The 26-year-old, who made his IPL debut for Mumbai in IPL 2023, has played a total of five matches so far, picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 9.37.

Lucknow Super Giants took to social media to share a stuuning video highlighting Arjun Tendulkar’s bowling skills, where he picked up two wickets with well-executed wide yorkers. He clean-bowled one batter and forced another to be caught near the boundary.

In the first instance, the batter tried to scoop a wide yorker over fine leg, but after making contact, the ball deflected straight onto the middle stump, while in the second instance, the batter tried to smash Arjun’s wide yorker into a full toss and flick it towards the leg side. The batter mistimed the ball, which went high into the air and Anrich Nortje took a brilliant running catch in the deep to dismiss the batter.

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Arjun Tendulkar strikes with pinpoint wide yorkers, watch video here…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucknow Super Giants (@lucknowsupergiants)

Arjun’s spot in playing XI is still uncertain

LSG will face Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2026 opener. The clash between the two teams will take place at Ekana Cricket Stadium. Lucknow boasts an impressive lineup of Indian fast bowlers, which features Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mohammed Shami, and Mayank Yadav. Among the overseas players, they feature Anrich Nortje.

Given this depth in the squad, it appears unlikely that Arjun Tendulkar will get an opportunity to play in the initial matches. However, Arjun is also capable of hitting sixes and fours in the lower orde, therefore, should the situation demand it, he might still be given a chance to prove himself.

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