WATCH: Arshdeep Singh’s massive FIGHT with Daryl Mitchell, NZ batter loses cool and…

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh got embroiled in a big fight with New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell during the T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Arshdeep Singh's wayward throw hits Daryl Mitchell in the T20 World Cup 2026 final. (Source: X)

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final: The title clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 heated up strongly with New Zealand down on the mat chasing a massive 256 runs to win. The emotions of both India and Black Caps cricketer started to boil over with Arshdeep Singh and Daryl Mitchell losing their cool in the middle.

After being smashed for back-to-back sixes in the 11th over of the innings and Arshdeep Singh’s second over, the Punjab Kings launched a wayward through to a delivery which was hit straight back at him by Mitchell. The throw didn’t go anywhere near the stumps and hit Mitchell flush on the arm.

The New Zealand batter was furious at Arshdeep Singh at his actions as ‘boos’ rang out around the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav had to come between Mitchell and Arshdeep Singh to diffuse the fight as the field umpires also got involved.

WATCH the incident involving Arshdeep Singh and Daryl Mitchell here…

It was a period of play where the home team lost some of their concentration. After posting a massive 255 for 5 – the highest-ever total in the final of T20 World Cup, they had reduced New Zealand to 72 for 5 in spite of Tim Seifert’s blazing fifty.

After the Arshdeep incident, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner smashed Varun Chakravarthy for a couple pf massive sixes as 16 runs came off the next over. In the very next over, the usually safe Hardik Pandya dropped a sitter off Santner off the bowling of Axar Patel. It was the second catch dropped by the Indians after all-rounder Shivam Dube had dropped Finn Allen.

Axar, however, struck back soon after and sent back the dangerous Mitchell for 17 off 11 balls with 2 sixes. Mitchell had no option but to keep charging at the bowlers and could only send the ball as far as Ishan Kishan at the mid-wicket boundary.

Earlier, Team India created history in the T20 World Cup 2026 final. It was the first-time ever in a title clash that the top three batters had scored a fifty. Abhishek Sharma notched up 52, Sanju Samson smashed 89 and Ishan Kishan ended up with 54. All-rounder Shivam Dube gave finishing touches to the innings by smashing 24 runs off the final over bowled by James Neesham to power India to a massive score after being sent into bat by Santner.

