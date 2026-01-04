Home

WATCH: Arshdeep Singh’s five-wicket haul guides Punjab to dominant win over Sikkim in…

Punjab crushed Sikkim in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, chasing a modest total in just 38 balls without losing a wicket, continuing their dominant run.

New Delhi: Punjab extended their excellent form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy with a commanding win over Sikkim in the fifth round. The match was completely one-sided, as Punjab dismissed Sikkim for a modest total and comfortably chased the target in just 38 deliveries without losing a single wicket.

Arshdeep Singh was the standout performer for Punjab

Sent in to bat first, Sikkim struggled from the beginning as pacer Sukhdeep Bajwa produced a fiery opening over, claiming the wickets of Amit Rajera and Ashish Thapa. Just as the team was beginning to stabilize, Arshdeep Singh removed Pranesh Chhetri in the fifth over.

The left-arm pacer continued his onslaught, dismissing Kranthi Kumar in the following over as Sikkim’s was at 25/4. Arshdeep Singh then claimed Palzor Tamang on the final ball of the 11th over, sending half of Sikkim’s batting lineup back to the pavilion.

Sikkim desperately needed a partnership, but none of their batters managed to reach 20 runs, and they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Arshdeep Singh continued his sensational spell, dismissing Lee Yong Lepcha and Ankur Malik cheaply for 0 and 2, respectively.

🚨 FIVE WICKET HAUL BY ARSHDEEP SINGH IN VIJAY HAZARE TROPHY 🚨 – He won the POTM award for Punjab. 🥇 pic.twitter.com/UwPRzPkwcJ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 3, 2026

Mayank Markande wrapped up the innings by taking the final two wickets as Sikkim were bowled out for just 75 in 22.2 overs. Arshdeep was the standout performer for Punjab as he ended with impressive figures of 5/34, while Sukhdeep Bajwa and Markande contributed two wickets each.

Punjab chased down the target easily without losing a single wicket

In response, Punjab got off to a flying start, led by their openers Harnoor Singh and Prabhsimran Singh. The pair dominated the bowling attack, putting together a commanding partnership. The chased the target easily in just 38 deliveries, with Prabhsimran scoring a valiant 53 and Harnoor finishing unbeaten on 22, as Punjab comfortably overhauled the modest target of 76.

The 10-wicket victory takes Punjab to four wins from five matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, putting them level on points with Mumbai, who currently top Elite Group C with 16 points. Prabhsimran Singh and his teammates will aim to continue their impressive run in their next clash against Goa on January 6.

Meanwhile, Sikkim have suffered five consecutive defeats in the tournament and will be looking to bounce back when they face Uttarakhand in their upcoming game.

