Tirana (Albania): Emotions were high among AS Roma players and fans as Jose Mourinho further cemented his place among the top football managers of all time. Roma won the UEFA Europa Conference League title for the first time in history.

Roma defeated Feyenoord 1-0 in the final at the Tirana Air Albania stadium on Wednesday night. Roma's Portuguese midfielder Sergio Oliveira had an early appearance as he was substituted in for Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the 16th minute.

Roma took the lead in the 32nd minute after Gianluca Mancini found midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, and the latter brought the ball down and deftly flicked it beyond Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow, reports Xinhua.

Zaniolo, 22, is the youngest Italian player to score in a final of a major European competition since Alessandro Del Piero in a UEFA Champions League match in May 1997. Feyenoord strengthened their attack after half-time, but a 50th-minute attempt was saved well by Roma goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

Feyenoord kept on pressing, and in the 62nd minute Tyrell Malacia picked a pass for Reiss Nelson, but the Englishman did not catch his effort smoothly and Roger Ibanez snuffed out the danger. In the end, it was Roma who won a European title after a really long time.

Roma’s players crashed Mourinho’s press conference to celebrate 🍾 pic.twitter.com/5SFcllg0GV — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 26, 2022

Fans stormed into the pitch after the historic win and the celebrations went on all night long. Players also joined the fans on the pitch and then celebrated their win in the dressing room. They also hilariously crashed Mourinho’s press conference. The manager was busy talking to the press and players suddenly stormed into the room and poured beer on him.

Mourinho then joined the players and celebrated with them on the stage. He jumped up and down on the stage while players poured beer on him and sang songs. It was the third major European title for the Portuguese manager.

In doing so, Roma coach Jose Mourinho became the first manager to win all three major European titles (UEFA Europa Conference League, UEFA Champions League, and UEFA Cup/Europa League).