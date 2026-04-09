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WATCH: Ashish Nehra ABUSES Shubman Gill during GT vs DC clash in IPL 2026 for..., video goes viral

WATCH: Ashish Nehra ABUSES Shubman Gill during GT vs DC clash in IPL 2026 for…, video goes viral

Ashish Nehra blasts Shubman Gill during Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Ashish Nehra abuses Shubman Gill during DC vs GT

The 14th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was played between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, where Capitals were defeated by the Titans by a narrow margin of 1 run.

Ashish Nehra reacts angrily during Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals clash

However, both teams played very well and showcased one of the most exciting matches for fans. The match was so intense that the team’s coaches were also seen being deeply involved in the match. Hemang Badani from Delhi Capitals and Ashish Nehra from Gujarat Titans were seen giving suggestions to the players from the dugout.

Shubman Gill’s costly mistake sparks Nehra’s reaction

During the match, Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra was seen shouting at captain Shubman Gill after he threw the ball towards the stumps for a chance of a runout and ended up conceding four overthrows at a highly-intense moment.

At that moment, Delhi Capitals needed 63 runs off 28 balls. KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs were the batters when Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill made this blunder on Ashok Sharma’s delivery. KL Rahul ad Tristan Stubbs took a quick singles. But, Gill’s mistake gave an advantage to Delhi Capitals.

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Delhi Capitals’ strong fightback falls just short

However, Delhi Capitals showcased a great fightback against Gujarat Titans as star batters KL Rahul and David Miller performed brilliantly. Vipraj Nigam also impressed fans with some of his brilliant boundaries. Despite having a good performance, Delhi Capitals lost the match by a narrow margin of 1 run. In the end, David Miller also got emotional for his major last moment blunder of not taking a single on Prasidh Krishna’s delivery. KL Rahul, who was facing a lack of form in the last two matches of DC, scored 92 runs, including 11 fours and 4 sixes.

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