New Delhi: T20 cricket has evolved with time and along with it there has been certain improvisations when it comes to shot selections and who else does it better than AB de Villiers, who has redefined the shortest format of the game and attained himself the title 'Mr. 360 degree' as he can play shots almost all around the park. It started from the great South African batter and now it has influenced many in the modern game. So in Australia during a List A Marsh Cup game, South Australia batter Jake Lehmann channelled his inner de Villiers and pulled off a bizarre shot that even the former RCB man wouldn't have imagined.

South Australia were facing Tasmania and Jarrod Freeman was the bowler for the latter team. Freeman angled the ball into the left-handed batter and Lehmann got down and pulled off a bizarre scoop shot from the back of his bat which raced down to the fence for a boundary! The video has now gone viral on social media.

We’re going to need a name for this shot! Jake Lehmann goes over the keeper with the BACK of his bat! #MarshCup pic.twitter.com/SP8Lqs5R0N — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 28, 2022



Jake Lehmann happens to be former Australia international, Darren Lehmann’s son and his father himself couldn’t control back his laughter and commented on the video with three laughing emojis.

😂😂😂 — Darren Lehmann (@darren_lehmann) September 28, 2022

Jake went onto score 34 off 35 deliveries as his side were bowled out for 220. Tasmania in reply chased down the total with a resounding 8-wicket victory.