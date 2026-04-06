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WATCh: Avesh Khans BIZARRE move on Rishabh Pants shot that almost cost LSG the victory

WATCh: Avesh Khan’s BIZARRE move on Rishabh Pant’s shot that almost cost LSG the victory

In IPL 2026 Match no. 10 Lucknow Super Giants secured a convincing 5-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, however, Avesh Khan's strange action took social media by storm.

Avesh Khan's BIZARRE move on Rishabh Pant's shot goes viral (Source: X)

IPL 2026: Avesh Khan grabbed the limelight due to his strange action, when Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant smashed the winning runs to secure their first victory this season against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Pant smashed the winning boundary off Jaydev Unadkat in the final over, sealing a last-ball thriller for his team.

In a dramatic finish, Avesh was ready to bat, standing near the boundary as the tension escalated in the LSG camp. With the team needing just one run from two balls, Pant smashed Unadkat’s delivery over the in-field, sending it racing toward the boundary.

In a surprising turn, Avesh didn’t wait for the ball to cross the line and he swung his bat at it and began celebrating immediately. Arshin Kulkarni was visibly taken aback, raising his hands in disbelief at his teammate’s unusual move.

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Avesh Khan’s bizarre move on Rishabh Pant’s winning shot goes viral, watch video here…

Why Avesh Khan Is So Annoying First he smashed his helmet, then hit the ball with his bat even though it hadn’t reached the boundary the umpire should ban him for one match Or Umpire Should Do That Delivery Dead Ball 😡

pic.twitter.com/3xl2WxJlgh — ValenceCricket (@CricketValence) April 5, 2026

Did Avesh Khan escape a major blow?

Avesh got off lightly as neither SRH raised a complaint nor did the umpires intervene but pacer’s unusual move could have backfired badly, potentially costing his team the win if the incident had been officially challenged.

In the end, neither SRH raised an appeal, nor the umpires also took no action. With multiple cameras capturing the game, it’s hard to believe the moment went unnoticed.

One possible reason the incident may have been overlooked is that no SRH player was near the boundary, and Avesh’s action didn’t prevent anyone from fielding the ball. While the IPL governing council hasn’t issued any official statement yet, it remains to be seen whether they will impose a fine for a breach of the player’s code of conduct.

Lucknow Super Giants will next take on Kolkata Knight Riders on April 9 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata

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