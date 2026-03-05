  • Home
WATCH: Axar Patel pulls off MAGICAL catch to dismiss England captain Harry Brook

Axar Patel pulled off a sensational catch to remove England's skipper Harry Brook in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

Published date india.com Published: March 5, 2026 9:51 PM IST
email india.com By Sruti Thakur email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sruti Thakur email india.com twitter india.com
Axar Patel pulls off sensational catch to dismiss Harry Brook (Source: X)

T20 World Cup 2026: Axar Patel pulled off a stunning catch to dismiss Harry Brook off the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah delivered a clever slower ball from Bumrah, who rolled his fingers across the seam to completely outfox Brook. The England batter, misjudging the shot, and smashed the ball high over cover.

Axar read the trajectory perfectly, sprinted back, and timed a spectacular dive to secure the skier. The catch left him sprawled on the ground for a moment as his teammates rushed in to celebrate the brilliant piece of fielding.

Brook, who is the leading run-scorer for England fell for just 7 in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, scoring only one four.

More to follow…

About the Author

Sruti Thakur

Sruti Thakur

Sruti Thakur is a trainee sports journalist at india.com with a specialization in Broadcast Journalism. She has previously worked with a couple of startup channels as a sports content writing intern, ... Read More

