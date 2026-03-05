Home

WATCH: Axar Patel pulls off MAGICAL catch to dismiss England captain Harry Brook

Axar Patel pulled off a sensational catch to remove England's skipper Harry Brook in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

Axar Patel pulls off sensational catch to dismiss Harry Brook (Source: X)

T20 World Cup 2026: Axar Patel pulled off a stunning catch to dismiss Harry Brook off the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah delivered a clever slower ball from Bumrah, who rolled his fingers across the seam to completely outfox Brook. The England batter, misjudging the shot, and smashed the ball high over cover.

Axar read the trajectory perfectly, sprinted back, and timed a spectacular dive to secure the skier. The catch left him sprawled on the ground for a moment as his teammates rushed in to celebrate the brilliant piece of fielding.

"Bapu tari fielding kamal che!" 🔥 Out of words for that sensational catch by Axar Patel to end Harry Brook’s stay at the crease! 👏 Catch of the tournament? 🤔 ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | Semi-final 2 | #INDvENG | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/L2OuYBUDbL pic.twitter.com/qFwnou3pCo — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 5, 2026

Brook, who is the leading run-scorer for England fell for just 7 in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, scoring only one four.

