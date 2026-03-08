Home

WATCH: Axar Patel sends back dangerous Finn Allen after NZ star is dropped by...

Axar Patel's brilliant bowling performance helps Team India take key wickets of New Zealand team in the T20 World Cup 2026 finals.

Axar Patel dismisses New Zealand's key players

Team India is playing the final match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 against their well-known rivals New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Axar Patel takes the first wicket of New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final

Star Indian player and one of the finest all-rounder, Axar Patel helped Team India get the first wicket of the New Zealand innings. While batting, the New Zealand opening pair, Tim Seifert and Finn Allen gave a great start to the team as both the batters smashed some brilliant boundaries. They came with an motive of attacking approach.

Axar Patel’s magical spell with the ball

However, star Indian spinner, Axar Patel dismissed New Zealand opening batter Finn Allen for just 9 runs off 7 balls, including one four. Before that Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube dropped his catch, which raised tensions and chaos in the stadium and the Indian dugout. But Allen couldn’t harm the Indian bowling attack with his batting.

Not only Finn Allen, Axar Patel also dismissed New Zealand’s key player and one of the most dangerous batters, Glenn Phillips, for 5 runs. This great bowling performance from the Indian bowlers will help them reach closer to the T20 World Cup 2026 Trophy.

Need a breakthrough? Call #AxarPatel Massive wicket as the dangerous Finn Allen departs for just 9(7) ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | FINAL | #INDvNZ | LIVE NOW https://t.co/Tz1DBSb4nT pic.twitter.com/eeeQHWA3wH — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 8, 2026

Team India’s explosive batting performance in the final

Speaking about Team India’s batting performance, Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma gave a great start to the team as both of them smashed fifties and made powerplay more stronger for the Indian team. Not only this, star batter Ishan Kishan and all-rounder Shivam Dube also helped the team with their big shots at a crucial time.

The Men in Blue can create history in the T20 World Cup

This great batting performance from the Indian team helped them to reach a strong total of 255 runs for the loss of 5 wickets. If the Men in Blue managed to defeat New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final, they will become the first team to defend their title in the T20 World Cup history.

