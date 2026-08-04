Watch: Babar Azam miss out on his century due to Brandon King’s stunning run-out throw

Returning Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam couldn't break his nearly 4-year drought of not scoring a century in the longest format as West Indies' Brandon King produced a sensational fielding effort t

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/watch-babar-azam-miss-out-on-his-century-due-to-brandon-kings-stunning-run-out-throw-8493226/ Copy

Returning Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam couldn’t break his nearly 4-year drought of not scoring a century in the longest format as West Indies’ Brandon King produced a sensational fielding effort to run-out the Pakistani skipper for 88 in the on-going 2nd Test match at the Queen’s Park Oval. The visiting side is currently trailing 1-0 in the series.

The dismissal came against the run of play. Babar pushed the ball into the leg side and called for a quick single. Brandon King charged in from the deep, collected the ball cleanly and produced a direct hit at the striker’s end. Babar, despite putting in a full-length dive, was found just short of his crease. The third umpire confirmed the run-out, ending a superb innings on 88. The West Indies players celebrated wildly, knowing they had removed Pakistan’s biggest hope of a match-changing score.

The right-hander had looked in complete control throughout his stay at the crease. He handled both pace and spin confidently and stitched together important partnerships to keep Pakistan in the contest. However, the run-out meant his wait for a Test hundred stretched further.

Babar has now gone nearly four years without a Test century. His last hundred in the longest format came against New Zealand in Karachi in December 2022. Since then, he has crossed fifty on several occasions but has failed to convert those starts into three figures. The innings against West Indies was also his 29th consecutive Test innings without a century, highlighting a rare lean patch for one of Pakistan’s finest batters.

Despite losing Babar, Pakistan remained in the fight in the second Test. The visitors are looking to level the two-match series after suffering a disappointing defeat in the opener. Every run in the second Test has become crucial as Pakistan aim to avoid another series loss in the Caribbean.

Runout of Babar Azam pic.twitter.com/CagsCM171P — Clutch Sports (@Clutchsportsz) August 4, 2026

In the first Test at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad, West Indies defeated Pakistan by 90 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Chasing 211 in the fourth innings, Pakistan collapsed for just 120 despite a fighting effort from Babar. Jayden Seales starred with a five-wicket haul, while Justin Greaves also played a key role with both bat and ball. Pakistan’s batting struggled under pressure, and the defeat put them on the back foot in the series.