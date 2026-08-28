WATCH: Babar Azam’s Pakistan issue BIG THREAT to England, refuse to take field in Lord’s Test due to…

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) threatened that the national team's cricketers may not take field in second session of play in 2nd Test vs England at Lord's on Thursday.

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Pakistan Cricket Board issued threat in middle of 2nd Test vs England at Lord's on Thursday. (Source: X)

ENG vs PAK 2026 2nd Test: The opening day of the 2nd Test between England and Pakistan at Lord’s in London witnessed massive controversy after the rain-delayed first session of play. After the lunch break, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made a formal complaint against English broadcasters ‘Sky Sports’ after they aired an interview of sons of former Pakistan Prime Minister and ex-captain Imran Khan during the lunch break of the second Test.

It is believed that the PCB were considering the option of asking Babar Azam’s Pakistan team not to ‘take the field’ as a mark of protest for airing the interview which was conducted by former England captain Michael Atherton. In the contentious interview, Imran Khan’s sons – Suleiman and Kasim Khan – expressed their fears and concerns over their father’s health and life as he has been in imprisoned for the three years, according to Cricinfo website.

WATCH Sky Sports interview of Imran Khan’s sons HERE…

PCB threatened Lord’s Test boycott after Sky Sports telecast interview of Imran Khan’s two sons recorded at the Lord’s Cricket Ground PCB wants SKY to not air the interview, or else they won’t take the field post-lunch Here’s the full interview pic.twitter.com/vCy5ZVwDGQ — Ajay Jadeja (@AjayJadeja171) August 28, 2026

The PCB are believed to have contacted Sky Sports ahead of the lunch break to protest and threatened that Babar Azam’s teammates would not return to the field post-lunch if the interview was aired. While Sky Sports initially delayed the interview, it ran the 18-minute footage anyway. By the time it ended, Pakistan players were preparing to make it to the field for the post-lunch session at 2.40 PM local time.

Atherton conducted the interview on Wednesday at the Lord’s Writers’ Room, with the broadcaster running a teaser ahead of the Test match. In Pakistan, the match’s broadcaster PTV, did not show the interview.

Imran Khan’s health has been a topic of massive scrutiny in Pakistan over the last few weeks, with his sons demanding proper health care for the legendary cricketer and former PM. Last week, the country’s Supreme Court ordered that he be shifted to Islamabad’s Shifa Hospital.

But he was taken to state-run PIMS and returned to prison just after his check-up. His sisters and sons have made serious allegations about the court order violation, demanding that Imran be allowed to see his personal doctor.

A total of 22 former international cricket captains have written another letter to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, renewing their appeal for medical treatment of former ODI World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan following recent developments that they say fall short of a Supreme Court directive.

Meanwhile, Joe Root’s England were reduced to 248 for 9 after Day 1 of the 2nd Test, in spite of half-centuries from no. 3 batter Jordan Cox and wicketkeeper Jamie Smith. Cox notched up his second successive half-century, scoring 55 off 105 balls with 7 fours, while Smith smashed 61 off 80 balls with 10 fours. Gus Atkinson was unbeaten on 34 off 27 balls with 5 fours at stumps.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Abbas was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 4/56 and Mohammad Ali picked up 3/67 with the ball. The visitors were hammered by innings and 103 runs in the first Test at Headingley at Leeds last week.