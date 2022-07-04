Lahore: Babar Azam and Virat Kohli are rated as the best batters of the modern era. While Kohli has not been in the best of form, Babar has been in the form of his life. Babar overtook Kohli’s total number of 1013 days as the No. 1 T20-ranked batter to set a new world record. During a presser ahead of the Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka, the captain was asked by the reporter about his achievement.Also Read - Watch Virat Kohli's Animated Chatter With Alex Lees During 5th Test at Edgbaston | VIRAL VIDEO

The reporter said: "I have two questions to ask. My first question is… you recently broke Virat Kohli's record…" but before he could finish his question, a surprised Babar stopped and asked, "Which one?"

The reporter went on, "You have remained No. 1 in T20Is for the longest time." To it, Babar replied, "Alright". After listening to the question, Babar have his answer saying, "I would like to thank god. There is hard work involved and that is why I have been able to give good performances."

Here is the video where you can see Babar’s response.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s press conference in Lahore ahead of the Test tour of Sri Lanka 🗣️#SLvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen https://t.co/pMivPhtrV2 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 4, 2022

“The conditions of Sri Lanka will be different and difficult, but we are prepared for the challenge. Spin pitches were specially prepared at the National High-Performance Center (NHPC) while practice matches were also played on similar kinds of tracks in Rawalpindi,” Babar said.

While Babar would be off to Sri Lanka, Kohli is in the UK and playing the fifth Test against England at Edgbaston.