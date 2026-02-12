Home

WATCH: Bad news for star player from Kavya Maran’s SRH in middle of T20 World Cup 2026, Jasprit Bumrah yorker has…

India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan took a painful blow in the nets from a Jasprit Bumrah delivery at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Jasprit Bumrah's brutal yorker injured Ishan Kishan in nets in Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. (Source: X)

Bad luck with injuries and illness have been following defending champions Team India around in the T20 World Cup 2026. History is against Suryakumar Yadav’s side as no team in the history of the game have managed to defend their T20 World Cup crown.

After illness of Jasprit Bumrah and Abhishek Sharma before and after India’s first game against USA last Sunday, the Indian team management got a massive injury scare when their other opener and wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan was hit badly on the toe during a practice session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday. Team India are set to take on Namibia in their second Group A match in New Delhi on Thursday.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad batter was hit on his toe with a brutal yorker from Jasprit Bumrah and immediately writhed in pain. Team India doctor and physio immediately rushed to Ishan, who had thrown off his helmet by then while Bumrah also ran in to take look. The video of Ishan Kishan getting injured went viral on social media.

WATCH Ishan Kishan is injured by Jasprit Bumrah in the nets in New Delhi HERE…

The moment when Ishan Kishan got injured by Bumrah’s fast yorker at the nets. pic.twitter.com/bDjs2jKyNh — Deepu (@deepu_drops) February 12, 2026

However, to the relief of Indian camp, Ishan Kishan returned to bat in the nets once again and looked relatively pain free while batting in the company of Sanju Samson. If Ishan gets ruled out due to injury it will be a double blow for Team India, who are already set to lose the services of Abhishek Sharma, another SRH batter. Abhishek was discharged from hospital only on Wednesday and has been suffering from stomach infection since the game against USA in Mumbai last week.

Ishan, who was retained for Rs 11.25 crore by Kavya Maran’s SRH before IPL 2026 season, made a comeback into the Indian team for the five-match T20I series and the T20 World Cup 2026. He is India’s first-choice wicketkeeper and opening partner for Abhishek Sharma. If Ishan fails to get fit for match against Namibia, then Washington Sundar could be one option as opening partner of Sanju Samson – who is also set to return to the side to replace Abhishek, who was only discharged from hospital on Wednesday.

The SRH wicketkeeper-batter got back into the Indian side on the basis of his sensational performance for Jharkhand in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2025 last year. He scored 517 runs at a strike-rate of 197.3 and led his side to the title as well.

In his comeback series against New Zealand, he not only scored maiden T20I hundred and tallied 215 runs at a strike-rate of 231.78 to pip Samson to the position of first-choice opener. If Ishan Kishan fails to get fit, it will be a big blow ahead of Namibia game as well as clash against arch-rivals Pakistan.

