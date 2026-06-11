WATCH: Bangladesh create HISTORY, stun ODI world champions Australia by…

Australia have stooped to a new low, something that was never seen before. They have now lost back-to-back 3 ODI matches, 1 against Pakistan and 2nd earlier today against Bangladesh who scripted a historic chapter in their cricket history with a stunning win over the reigning world champions in the 2nd of the 3-match one-day series in Mirpur.
The foundation of the historic run began in the opening fixture. Returning to the ODI setup after a long absence, all-rounder Mosaddek Hossain played the innings of his life, smashing a blistering, unbeaten 86 off just 70 balls. Flanked by brilliant half-centuries from top-order batters Tanzid Hasan (54) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (67), Bangladesh posted a highly competitive 284/8.
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Australia’s reply disintegrated instantly against raw, unfiltered pace. Taskin Ahmed struck on the very first ball of the innings, bowling opener Matt Short for a duck. From there, young speedster Nahid Rana tore right through the heart of the Australian batting lineup.
Touching speeds of 140 kph, Rana bagged a phenomenal 4/41. While Cameron Green fought hard for an unbeaten 52, a fiery exchange between Rana and Australian captain Josh Inglis highlighted the intense pressure the visitors were under. A severe thunderstorm eventually halted play with Australia stranded at 191/9, sealing an emphatic 86-run victory for the hosts via the DLS method.
Remarkably, the Tigers proved this was no fluke. In the very next match on Thursday, they repeated the trick. Bowling first, Taskin Ahmed (3/33) and Mustafizur Rahman (3/27) decimated the visitors, restricting Australia to a meager 187/8 in 42 overs.
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Rain again played its part, leaving Bangladesh with a revised DLS target Alof 195 from 35 overs. Soumya Sarkar (42) and Shanto (41) broke the back of the chase, before Towhid Hridoy (40*) guided them home to a 5-wicket win, taking an unassailable 2-0 series lead.
This marks Bangladesh’s first-ever bilateral ODI series victory over Australia, shattering a 21-year hoodoo dating back to their solitary, famous 2005 triumph in Cardiff.
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