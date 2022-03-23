Kolkata: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa movie has been a huge commercial success in India and it has set a trend in today’s netizen’s mannerism and swagger. The movie did not only win hearts of millions of Indians but also the songs, dialogues and dance steps have earned a special place in our day to day lives. We have already seen many Indian cricketers grooving to the hit Srivalli song from Pushpa and it has now become the most practiced reel in social media.Also Read - IPL 2022: Australia Pacer Andrew Tye Replaces Mark Wood in Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Squad

BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly becomes the latest sports personality to try the viral Srivalli step. On the sets of Dadagiri Unlimited, the host of the show is seen in a promotional video of Zee Bangla dancing with young contestants on the Pushpa song. Also Read - IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals Assistant Coach Shane Watson Gives His Opinion on Rishabh Pant-MS Dhoni Comparisons

#BCCI President Sourav Ganguly does #AlluArjun Srivalli Step From Pushpa on the Sets of Dadagiri Unlimited ! #PushpaTheRule

Video Courtesy: Zee Bangla pic.twitter.com/BIvYJzwTEG — Debayan Bhattacharyya (@Debayan9696) March 23, 2022

Also Read - IPL 2022: Core Players Will Do Work of Making New Guys Calmer, Says MI Coach Mahela Jayawardene

This is not the first time, Sourav Ganguly has brought up the trending movie on his show. In an earlier episode a contestant was asked who did the Hindi dubbing to the lead character, Pushparaj’s voice.

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League begins this Saturday with the first match taking place between MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings and Shreyas Iyer’s Kolkata Knight Riders. BCCI have allowed 25 percent in host venues for this year’s IPL, keeping in mind the mandatory COVID-19 protocols. The IPL 2022 is set to be staged in Maharashtra- 55 league matches across three venues in Mumbai and 15 matches in Pune.