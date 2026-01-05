Home

Ben Stokes and Marnus Labuschagne exchange heated words on the field, intensifying drama and rivalry during the gripping fifth Ashes Test.

WATCH: Ben Stokes and Marnus Labuschagne involved in heated exchange, adding spice to 5th Ashes Test

New Delhi: The Ashes match reached its peak of excitement as a heated verbal exchange and powerful batting captivated the crowd. From the argument between Ben Stokes and Marnus Labuschagne to Travis Head’s aggressive approach, the game at the SCG took a new turn with every passing moment.

Stokes and Labuschagne’s heated exchange

Ben Stokes was visibly angered when Marnus Labuschagne exchanged some sharp words after his over. The England captain didn’t take it lightly and immediately retaliated. A heated argument ensued between the two players for a short while, after which Stokes put his arm around Labuschagne’s shoulder, gesturing for him to be quiet. This incident further intensified the already heated Ashes contest.

Travis Head’s explosive performance

Travis Head once again proved his excellent form in this series for Australia. A loud roar erupted at the SCG as he completed his half-century. Opening the batting, Head has added a new dimension to his game and has effectively compensated for David Warner’s absence with his aggressive batting.

Australia’s dominance in the early overs

Travis Head and Jake Weatherald put pressure on the English bowlers right from the start of the innings. The two left-handed batsmen took full advantage of the loose bowling from Matthew Potts and Brydon Carse. Head scored runs consistently with pull shots, while Weatherald also received a life on 14 runs when Ben Duckett dropped an easy catch.

Ben Stokes Showed Marnus Labuschagne who is the Real Boss. Labuschagne has zero performance and was talking to Stokes like he is a Great Player. First Perform then talk.Stokes Showed Labuschagne His Levels.Never ever get Stokes Fired Up.He Will Destroy Youpic.twitter.com/BG0xEgHyxT — Aryan Goel (@Aryan42832Goel) January 5, 2026

Joe Root’s innings comes to an end

England’s reliable batsman Joe Root’s innings came to an end in spectacular fashion, courtesy of Michael Neser. Root received a standing ovation from the crowd after being dismissed caught and bowled. With this, the England team was all out.

Story Highlights

Heated exchange between Ben Stokes and Marnus Labuschagne on the field Travis Head’s half-century sends the SCG crowd into a frenzy Aggressive start from Head and Weatherald gives Australia the advantage Michael Neser’s spectacular catch and bowled dismissal of Joe Root

