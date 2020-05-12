Mike Tyson has again hinted at a possible comeback to the boxing ring posting a second training video on his Instagram within days. Also Read - On a High: Mike Tyson Spends Around Rs 28 Lakh on Weed Every Month!

Last week, a short workout video of Tyson went viral on social media showing that the 53-year-old still possesses the speed and power which made him a brute force during a storied professional career.

On Monday, he posted a video showing him going through an intense workout session during which he repeatedly hitting the pads. And a the end of it, he simply declares: "I'm back."

Iron Mike, as he is known, retired in 2005 after losing to Kevin McBride thus bringing an end to a career during which he became the first heavyweight to hold the WBA, WBC and IBF titles.

Aged 20, he became the youngest ever heavyweight champion in 1986 beating Trevor Berbick and went on to win 50 of his 58 professional bouts before hanging the gloves.

Since his hints, reports are emerging of possible opponents he could face in what will be an exhibition bout to raise funds for charity.

The most likely candidate is his old rival Evander Holyfield who won 44 of his 57 professional bouts.

Known as the Real Deal, Holyfield and Tyson squared off twice – winning both.

After shocking Tyson in 1996, controversy followed in their second bout when Tyson was disqualified in the third round for biting off a piece of Holyfield’s ear.

Holyfield has already announced his comeback for “exhibition matches for a great cause”.