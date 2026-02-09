Home

WATCH: Brian Bennett takes a stunning flying catch to dismiss Nadeem Khan in T20 World Cup 2026

Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett grabbed a sensational catch to dismiss Oman's Nadeem Khan during his side's T20 World Cup 2026 opener against at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Monday.

Brian Bennett takes a stunning flying catch to dismiss Nadeem Khan (Source: X)

Bennett’s brilliant effort near the boundary rope quickly emerged as one of the leading contenders for Catch of the Tournament.

The dismissal came during the 20th over of Oman’s innings, with Nadeem at the crease facing Zimbabwe pacer Brad Evans. Attempting to muscle a slower delivery that angled into him, Nadeem failed to time the shot properly, and the ball appeared set to drop safely in open space.

That was when Bennett charged in from deep mid-wicket and launched himself full stretch at the last moment, completing a breathtaking diving catch while airborne to send the left-hander back. It was a remarkable piece of fielding and easily one of the standout catches of the tournament so far.

Brian Bennett took flight and took our breath away with a catch of the tournament contender 😮‍💨 Follow the #T20WorldCup here 👉 https://t.co/lkOSOhmQDQ pic.twitter.com/bWoirKmWDY — ICC (@ICC) February 9, 2026

