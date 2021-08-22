Las Vegas: Former WWE champion John Cena, who has been extremely busy with the release of his film ‘The Suicide Squad’, made a much-awaited appearance in Las Vegas for the Summer Slam on Sunday. But things did not go according to the script for Cena, who lost to Roman Reigns.Also Read - Happy Independence Day 2021: Jinder Mahal to John Cena, How WWE Superstars Wished Indian Fans on 75th I-Day

Once that match was over, Brock Lesner made his presence felt as he took centrestage. The 44-year old slammed Cena with a German Suplex and F5 in a deadly attack on the former WWE champ. Cena did not look in good space after that as he was beaten left, right and centre.

Andrew Zarian, who was at the venue, posted a video of the same on his Twitter handle.

Lesnar just murdered Cena pic.twitter.com/kMxnlueFYW — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) August 22, 2021

With Lesner’s return, things are certainly going to heat up. The opponents would now be in a spot of bother as the veteran could make their plans go for a toss. Reigns and Lesner did not have a confrontation, but things look set to be changed.

Meanwhile, Becky Lynch got the better of Bianca Belair via pinfall to win the title. Lynch did not take long to get past her opponent as she took less than a minute and won the title.