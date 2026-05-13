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Watch: Chennai Super Kings pacer Anshul Kamboj clarifying the air regarding his presence at Tamil Nadu CM Thalapathy Vijays swearing in

Watch: Chennai Super Kings pacer Anshul Kamboj clarifying the air regarding his presence at Tamil Nadu CM Thalapathy Vijay’s swearing in

In a 1-minute long video uploaded by CSK, Anshul Kamboj reacted to the meme and claimed that his teammates and friends have been sending him this clip and asking him about what he is doing there. Kamboj then said that the army personnel does look a bit like him but insisted on removing his cap for a better view

Chennai Super Kings' Anshul Kamboj celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen during the Indian Premier League 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, Saturday, April 18, 2026. (Photo credit: IANS)

Chennai Super Kings pacer Anshul Kamboj, who has been an absolute revelation in this Indian Premier League season with 19 wickets in 11 matches, has cleared the rumors regarding his presence as a security personnel at the swearing in of Tamil Nadu’s new chief minister Vijay Thalapathy. Many jokingly claimed that Kamboj is working on double shifts, first as a cricketer in IPL 2026 and the other one as a security staff.

It all began after a video went viral of Vijay Thalapathy taking his oath as the new Tamil Nadu CM. In that clip, an army personnel can be seen standing beside the new leader of the ruling party with many claiming that he is actually Anshul Kamboj because of the resemblance. However, the CSK bowler has himself come out in public to clear the rumors and confirm that it wasn’t him.

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In a 1-minute long video uploaded by CSK, Anshul Kamboj reacted to the meme and claimed that his teammates and friends have been sending him this clip and asking him about what he is doing there. Kamboj then said that the army personnel does look a bit like him but insisted on removing his cap for a better view.

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“So this is the image of a person who is standing on the right side of the CM of Tamil Nadu. Actually, almost everyone has sent me this meme on my Instagram as well, so I’m just telling them no I’m not. Everyone is just asking me “What are you doing there?” I don’t know. But he is actually looking a bit like me not fully. Maybe if he removes his cap, then I will get to see him more.” – Anshul Kamboj said laughingly.

CSK organize Anshul Kamboj and his lookalike’s meet-up

Later on the video, the Chennai franchise actually fulfilled Anshul Kamboj’s wish by linking him up with his viral lookalike. Both of them can be seen shaking hands and exchanging a few words during CSK’s training session at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

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The video has garnered over 6 million views on Instagram with more than 630K likes and more than 1000 comments.

When is Chennai’s next IPL 2026 match?

Chennai’s next match in the IPL is against the Lucknow Super Giants on Friday, May 15 at the Ekana Stadium. The 5-time champions will conclude their season with matches against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (May 18) and Gujarat Titans (May 21).

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