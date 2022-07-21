London: Cheteshwar Pujara continued his rollicking form in County cricket for Sussex as he slammed his third double-ton this season on Wednesday in a game against Middlesex at the iconic Lord’s Cricket ground. Following his brilliant 231 off 403, he got a standing ovation from the fans present at the venue. As soon as the Indian Test specialist flicked the ball on the leg-side, his teammates in the balcony were up celebrating it.Also Read - Middlesex Sign Umesh Yadav For Remainder Of County Championship, Royal London One-Day Cup

Here is the moment when Pujara flicks Tim Murtagh for a single to reach the milestone. Check out for the reaction of his teammates and fans at the stadium. Also Read - Harbhajan Singh Birthday: Fans Wish Turbanator As He Turns 42

Out onto the balcony to stand and applaud a fantastic innings. 👏@cheteshwar1 💯💯 pic.twitter.com/2hmvm9wMz4 — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) July 20, 2022

Also Read - IND vs ENG: Cricket Fraternity Lavishes Praise On Rishabh Pant's Knock Against England; See Reactions

The Instagram page of Lord’s shared a couple of pictures and the caption read: “A score of 231 for Cheteshwar Pujara at Lord’s. An innings to remember.”

Pujara’s ex-teammate Harbhajan Singh posted a comment on the post and said, “Well played, Pujara.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lord’s Cricket Ground (@homeofcricket)

He became the first Indian team player to score a double ton at the hallowed Lord’s, and the first Sussex player after 118 years to score three double centuries in a single season.

Pujara also scored his 16th double century in First Class cricket, which is the most by an Asian player and the most among all active cricketers.

On the back of his good show in the County circuit, Pujara made a comeback to the side and was recently part of the Indian team that took on England in the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston.