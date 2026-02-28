Home

WATCH: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah celebrates with team after Jammu and Kashmir end 67-year wait for maiden Ranji Trophy Title

Omar Abdullah congratulated Jammu and Kashmir on their first Ranji Trophy triumph, celebrating the team's effort after they secured the title in the drawn 2025–26 final.

Jammu and Kashmir end 67-year wait for maiden Ranji Trophy Title (Source: IANS)

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir’s historic Ranji Trophy triumph drew praise from Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. The final of the 2025–26 season ended in a draw, but Jammu and Kashmir emerged champions thanks to their commanding all-round performance.

Led by Paras Dogra, Jammu and Kashmir completed a fairytale run, ending a 67-year wait for the trophy in their first-ever Ranji Trophy final. They sealed the title on the strength of a massive 291-run first-innings lead, leaving eight-time champions Karnataka-led by Devdutt Padikkal, with no way back in the contest.

Omar Abdullah took to X and wrote (Formerly twitter), “They’ve done it. Well done J&K. #ranjitrophy2026 #RanjiTrophyFinal.”

Omar Abdullah announced a cash reward of Rs 2 crore

After the victory, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced a cash reward of Rs 2 crore for the players and support staff in recognition of their emphatic triumph.

“Congratulating Team J&K on their historic triumph in the Ranji Trophy, the Chief Minister announced a cash reward of ₹2 crore for the players and support staff after their emphatic victory over Karnataka on their home turf. Calling it a watershed moment for Jammu & Kashmir cricket, he said the landmark win has filled the entire region with pride and inspiration. The players will also be entitled to government appointments under the recently notified rules for outstanding sportspersons,” Office of the Chief Minister, J&K wrote in an X post.

J&K showcased relentless discipline with both the bat and ball. Shubham Pundir’s 121 along with contributions from contributions from Yawer Hassan (88 runs), captain Paras Dogra (70 runs), Abdul Samad (61 runs), Kanhaiya Wadhawan (70 runs) and Sahil Lotra (72 runs), J&K posted a massive first-innings total of 584 runs.

Karnataka, despite fielding a star-studded batting line-up featuring KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, and Karun Nair, were under intense pressure. Mayank Agarwal took the charge with 160, but lacked support from the other end as Karnataka were eventually bowled out for 293, handing Jammu and Kashmir a huge 291-run first-innings lead.

Auqib Naib dismantled Karnataka’s middle order

With the ball, Auqib Nabi emerged as the standout performer, delivering a superb spell of 5/54 in 23 overs that dismantled Karnataka’s middle order and all but sealed the contest by the fourth day.

In the second innings, J&K were driven by an unbeaten 160 from Qamran Iqbal and 101 not out by Sahil Lotra. With the total of 342/4 on Day 5 and the lead swelling to 633 runs, skipper Paras Dogra called time on the innings, prompting jubilant celebrations as the entire squad rushed onto the field.

