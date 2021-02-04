Chris Gayle was in breath-taking form as he singlehandedly pulverised the bowling attack of Maratha Arabians in a Super League match of the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 tournament in the UAE, blasting an unbeaten 84 off just 22 deliveries. Gayle’s innings powered Team Abu Dhabi to a nine-wicket win as they overhauled the target of 98 in just 5.3 overs, finishing at 100/1. Also Read - NW vs PD Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints Abu Dhabi T10 Super League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy XI And Probable XIs For Today's Match 21

The 41-year-old Jamaican belted six fours and nine sixes during his unreal assault with all six bowlers used by Arabians taking a beating. Sompal Kami conceded the most runs in his one over from which Gayle peeled off 27 runs. Also Read - MA vs TAD Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints Abu Dhabi T10 Super League Match 20: Fantasy XI And Probable XIs

Also Read - BT vs QAL Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints Abu Dhabi T10 Super League Match 19: Fantasy XI And Probable XIs

Team Abu Dhabi won the toss and opted to field first. Openers Alishan Sharafu and Muktar Ali led a solid start before being separated in the third over with the scorecard reading 21. Ali was the first wicket to fall following which Sharafu joined forces with the veteran Mohammad Hafeez to take the innings forward.

Abu Dhabi hit back with two quick strikes with Sharafu and Hafeez departing with the scorecard static at 69. Another veteran Shoaib Malik then hit 15* off 9 to take Arabians to 97/4 in 10 overs.

In reply, Abu Dhabi lost opener Paul Stirling (11 off 5) in the third over after a whirlwind start led by Gayle which he continued bringing the contest to an early end as they won their second contest of the ongoing tournament to improve their chances of making the Qualifiers. They will next face Bangla Tigers in their final league match.

On the other hand, defending champions Arabians are out of the running having managed just one win out of four matches so far. Qalandars lead the points table with five wins out of five followed by Northern Warriors who have won five of their six matches.

Delhi Bulls with four wins from four matches are at the third spot while Team Abu Dhabi complete the top-four.