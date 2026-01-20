Home

Sports

WATCH: Chris Woakes smashes last-ball SIX to knock Rangpur Riders out of BPL Eliminator

WATCH: Chris Woakes smashes last-ball SIX to knock Rangpur Riders out of BPL Eliminator

Chris Woakes sealed a thrilling Bangladesh Premier League Eliminator with a last-ball six, helping Sylhet Titans qualify for Qualifier 2 in a dramatic finish.

Chris Woakes last-ball six knocks Rangpur Riders out of BPL Eliminator

New Delhi: The Bangladesh Premier League Eliminator turned into a nail-bitter as Sylhet Titans edged past Rangpur Riders in a last-ball finish at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Chasing victory, the Titans needed just six runs off the final delivery, with England’s Chris Woakes on strike against Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf. Woakes smashed a towering six over cover off a delivery outside the off stump to knock Rangpur Riders out of the tournament and book Sylhet Titans spot in Qualifier 2.

Chris Woakes sealed the match with a six off the last ball

With Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali at the crease, the Sylhet Titans needed nine runs in the last over. Moeen scored two runs off the opening delivery, but two dot balls held him in check before Faheem Ashraf dismissed him on the fourth. Khaleel Ahmed walked in next and took a single off the fifth ball, leaving six runs needed from the final delivery. Woakes then sealed the match in dramatic fashion by smashing a six off the last ball.

A THRILLER IN BPL….!!!! 🤯 – Chris Woakes smashed a six on the last ball against Faheem Ashraf.pic.twitter.com/8Q2MSPee55 — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) January 20, 2026

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Titans clash turned out to be a low-scoring clash

The Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Titans clash turned out to be a low-scoring contest. Batting first, Rangpur were restricted to 111 for 9, with Mahmudullah top-scoring with 33 and Khushdil Shah contributing 30. Khaleel Ahmed was the standout bowler, finishing with figures of 4 for 14.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Sylhet Titans also struggled with the bat in the chase, with Sam Billings top-scoring with a 29-ball 29, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz managed 18 off 23 deliveries. Despite the stuttering chase, the Titans held their nerve to clinch the match off the final ball.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.