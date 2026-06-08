WATCH: Christian Eriksen leave football world stunned ahead of FIFA World Cup as Danish star…

Danish football star Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field for the second time in last five years as their team's friendly match against Ukraine needed to be cancelled on Sunday night.

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Danish football star Christian Eriksen. (Source: X)

Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen has collapsed on the pitch once again, nearly five years after his dramatic incident at Euro 2021 and just days before the FIFA World Cup 2026 gets underway. The latest incident took place during Sunday’s international friendly against Ukraine in Odense, where he went down in the 65th minute. The 34-year-old VfL Wolfsburg player received prompt medical assistance and was later able to walk to the ambulance on his own.

Following the incident, the Danish Football Federation confirmed on social media platform ‘X’ that Eriksen is conscious and in stable condition, adding that the international friendly between Denmark and Ukraine had been called off after the 34-year-old Danish footballer went down on the field.

“Christian Eriksen is conscious and is doing well under the circumstances,” the federation said in a statement on ‘X’.

WATCH Danish football star Christian Eriksen collapses on the field…

Momentos que hacen que el fut pase a segundo plano Eriksen volvió a desvanecerse durante un partido con Dinamarca, provocando la suspensión inmediata del encuentro ante Ucrania (La Federación Danesa confirma que el futbolista está consciente, estable y bajo observación… pic.twitter.com/T1RePVlKgo — AS USA Latino (@US_diarioas) June 7, 2026

The incident marked the second time the 34-year-old playmaker collapsed to the turf while representing his country. The collapse sparked concern among players and supporters, with memories resurfacing of Eriksen’s medical emergency during Denmark’s UEFA European Championship match against Finland in 2021.

On that occasion, the midfielder suffered a cardiac arrest on the field, received life-saving CPR treatment, and was later fitted with an Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillator (ICD). Despite the setback, Eriksen successfully returned to professional football and continued representing both club and country.

Further updates on Eriksen’s condition are awaited from the Danish Football Federation and medical staff. Meanwhile, the 2026 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026. The tournament will be jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States, marking the first time three countries have co-hosted the competition. It will also be the inaugural World Cup to feature an expanded field of 48 teams.

Also Read | England at the FIFA World Cup 2026: Preview, squad and schedule – All you need to know

Brazil defender Wesley ruled out

Five-time champions Brazil suffered an early setback ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign after defender Wesley was ruled out of the tournament with a thigh injury, prompting head coach Carlo Ancelotti to call up Atalanta midfielder Ederson as a replacement. The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed on Sunday that Wesley sustained a muscle injury to the adductor in his left thigh during Brazil’s 2-1 friendly victory over Egypt in Cleveland on Saturday, according to Reuters.

An MRI scan conducted after the match revealed the extent of the injury, forcing the AS Roma defender to withdraw from the squad just days before Brazil’s opening Group C fixture. “The MRI scan revealed a muscle injury to the adductor muscle in his left thigh,” the CBF said in an official statement, as per Reuters. “The CBF regrets the injury. Wesley is a player much loved by the squad and will always be considered part of this team as it seeks to win its sixth World Cup title.”

Wesley’s withdrawal leaves Brazil without a specialist right-back in their 26-man squad, creating a selection challenge for Ancelotti ahead of the tournament. The Italian manager is expected to rely on versatile defenders Danilo and Ibanez to cover the position during the competition.

To fill the vacant roster spot, the CBF has summoned Atalanta midfielder Ederson, who is scheduled to join the squad in the United States on Monday. Brazil will begin their Group C campaign against Morocco on June 13 at the New York/New Jersey Stadium. The five-time world champions will then face Haiti in Philadelphia on June 19 before taking on Scotland in Miami on June 24.

Despite the injury setback, Brazil remain among the favourites for the title with a squad featuring experienced stars and emerging talents, including Alisson, Ederson Moraes, Marquinhos, Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Neymar Jr., Raphinha, Vinicius Jr. and teenage striker Endrick.

The South American giants are chasing their first World Cup crown since 2002 and a record-extending sixth title overall. Brazil remain the most successful nation in FIFA World Cup history, having previously lifted the trophy in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002.