WATCH: CONMEBOL Honours World Cup Winner Lionel Messi With Life-Size Statue and Baton Of Football- VIRAL Video

“I’m fulfilled with this, it was what I was missing. Thank God I got everything in football''- Lionel Messi.

WATCH: CONMEBOL Honours World Cup Winner Lionel Messi With Life-Size Statue and Baton Of Football- VIRAL Video. (Image: Screengrab)

Asuncion, Paraguay: Argentina’s World Cup winning captain, Lionel Messi has been honoured by the South American Football Federation- CONEMBOL with a life-size statue on Monday and this very statue will be placed beside Latin America’s greatest- Diego Maradona and Pele at the CONEMBOL headquarters in Asuncion.

Along with the statue honour, CONMEBOL President Alejandra Dominguez also presented him with the ‘Baton of Football’.

“In the name of South American and world football, today we give you leadership and command of world football”, Dominguez said in the ceremony.

⭐️🇦🇷 ¡Una noche llena de sorpresas! La reacción de Lionel Messi al descrubrir su estatua con la Copa del Mundo. #LaNocheDeLasEstrellas ⚽🏆 pic.twitter.com/T3nYWYdutc — CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) March 27, 2023

“I’m fulfilled with this, it was what I was missing. Thank God I got everything in football,” Messi said in a moving speech.

“I keep these cups in the museum at home. Thanks to Conmebol for this tribute to us and to Sole for the theme, we listen to it a lot and it reminds me of when she sang it to Diego. We are living very beautiful moments, we were lucky to return to Argentina after the World Cup and we received many expressions of affection. It was different, that’s how the people of Argentina show it ,” he told.

“In many parts of the world they were happy for us. The last thing I want to say is that beyond the love that this group receives, I think we are still not aware of what it means. We think about what is coming and not what we did, this is for life”.

“I had never thought about this, my dream as a boy was to be a professional football player. I always tried to improve myself and want more. I had many defeats but I always looked forward. I always wanted to go for a win, that’s the most important thing. Fighting for your dreams, the ball is the most beautiful thing there is ,” the 35-year old concluded. The others members of the World Cup winning Argentina team were also felicitated. La Albiceleste next play a friendly match on Tuesday against Curacao.

