WATCH: Connor Metcalfe leads Australia to stunning win over Turkey on their return after 24 years at FIFA World Cup 2026

Australia hammered Turkey 2-0 with goals from Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe in a Group D match of FIFA World Cup 2026 at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on Saturday.

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Australia's Connor Metcalfe celebrates after scoring against Turkey in the FIFA World Cup 2026 match in Vancouver. (Source: X)

Australia vs Turkey FIFA World Cup 2026: Turkey national football team had to wait for 24 years to return to the world stage after last taking part in the 2002 edition in South Korea and Japan but Australia played spoilsport on their comeback in a FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on Saturday. The Socceroos hammered Turkey 2-0 with goals from Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe and a rock-solid defence.

The Aussies had very little possession in the first half – around 39 per cent – but capitalised on their chances. They withstood waves of Turkish ​attacks with well-drilled defence as the Socceroos ​snatched an unlikely victory.

The Socceroos took ​the lead when pacy Irankunda chased down a pass from Paul ​Okon-Engstler down the left of the field before cutting inside and slotting it past Turkish goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir to open the scoring in the 27th minute.

Nestory Irankunda became the youngest player to score for Australia at a FIFA World Cup at only 20 years of age. He was born in a Tanzanian refugee camp to Burundian parents.

Abdulkerim ‌Bardakci almost ⁠managed to level the Group D tie three minutes later, chesting the ball down and unleashing a stunning swerving strike off his left boot, but Aussie goalkeeper Patrick Beach pulled off a superb fingertip save to turn the ball onto the post.

Australia went into the half-time with one-goal lead intact, and the ​pattern continued in the second half with ⁠Turkey dominating possession and the Socceroos backing off. Arda Guler was led most of the Turkish attacks but Aussies threw a wall of players behind the ball.

With Turkey throwing everything at the Australian defence in their hunt to find the equalizer, they were stunned once again when Connor Metcalfe picked up a loose ball and tried ⁠his ​luck from distance, his bouncing shot found the back of net in ​the 75th minute.

WATCH Connor Metcalfe’s stunning strike vs Turkey HERE…

Connor Metcalfe goal in Australia vs Turkey FIFA World Cup game.pic.twitter.com/F6vO6oC27E — Daily Foot Vibes (@dailyfootvibes) June 14, 2026

The result puts Australia second in the Group D behind the United States after the co-hosts’ 4-1 win over Paraguay on ​Friday night.

Scotland win for first time in 36 years, rise above Brazil in Group C

John McGinn’s historic strike against Haiti was enough for Scotland to post their first-ever World Cup win after 36 years. Scotland defeated Haiti 1-0 in a Group C clash of FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Gillette Stadium in Boston on Saturday.

It is Scotland’s first win in a World Cup opener since their 5-2 win over New Zealand at the 1982 FIFA World Cup in Spain. The Scots were making their first appearance in World Cup after 1998.

Haiti kept putting pressure on Scotland early but in the 29th minute, the Scots took the lead. Forward Che Adams controlled a long ball and passed it to Ben Gannon-Doak, who crossed it toward the near post.

A Haiti defender managed to blocked the cross, but McGinn was at the edge of the penalty box and capitalised on the rebound to beat Haiti goalkeeper Johnny Placide.

Scotland are now leaders of Group C ahead of five-time champions Brazil, who had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Morocco after securing 3 points. Brazil and Morocco have one point each.