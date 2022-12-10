WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo BREAKS Down After 1-0 Loss to Morocco in FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final

Doha: This is not the ending Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal would’ve hoped for as 2016 Europeans have been knocked out by African giants Morocco 1-0 in the quarter-finals on Saturday, thus ending CR7’s dream of winning the World Cup.

After the match, he was completely broken down as he made his way to the dressing room.

Portugal, who again started without their star striker Ronaldo, conceded a goal three minutes before the end of the first half.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos chose youngster Goncalo Ramos over the 37-year-old Ronaldo just like in the 6-1 rout of Switzerland in the last 16 where Ramos had scored a hat-trick. The only change was Ruben Neves replacing William Carvalho in midfield.

Morocco coach Walid Regragui had to replace injured key defenders Noussair Mazraoui and Aguerd, with Attiyat-Allah fielded.

Although Portugal launched a barrage of attacks they could not break open the Moroccan defense which had let in just one goal in the tournament in five matches and to an own goal from Nayef Aguerd in the group game against Canada. Fernando Santos’ team just came up against a staunch defence that wasn’t going to budge.

Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, who made his 50th appearance for Morocco became the first African goalkeeper to record three clean sheets in a single edition of the World Cup as he along with his teammates gave a dogged and disciplined performance that ended Africa’s quarterfinal jinx in the fourth attempt, after Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002 and Ghana in 2010 had all gone out in the last-eight stage.

Although Portugal had more ball possession it was Morocco that struck with Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri heading in the 42nd minute when he beat Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa for a cross from Yahya Attiat-Allah.