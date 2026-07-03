WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo creates HISTORY as Portugal end 60-year-long streak to beat Croatia and reach FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal have booked their place in FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 with a win over Croatia at Toronto Stadium on Thursday.

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Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring against Croatia in FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match. (Photo: IANS)

Portugal vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo is 41 years of age and had never scored a goal in knockouts of the World Cup in six editions but that was all until Thursday night. Ronaldo converted a penalty and became the oldest-ever goal-scorer in the history of the tournament in the knockouts as Portugal came from behind to beat Croatia in FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match at Toronto Stadium.

It was the first time since 1966 World Cup that Portugal had won a game in the tournament after going 1-0 down. While Ronaldo leveled the game, a stoppage time header by ‘super sub’ Goncalo Ramos turned out to the match-winner even as a VAR ruling denied Croatia the opportunity to take the game into extra-time.

WATCH Cristiano Ronaldo score a penalty vs Croatia in FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match HERE…

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For the first time in the history of the tournament, this clash featured a matchup of 40-somethings — Ronaldo in his sixth World Cup and Croatia’s Luka Modric, making his fifth appearance. Ronaldo leveled the game in the 68th minute with a penalty kick that gave the Al Nassr striker his first knockout stage goal at the World Cup before being subbed out in the 81st minute.

“I never felt any of that (fear). Yes, nervous. But as always, you have to be very positive for things to go well,” Ronaldo was quoted as saying by AP news agency.

But it was Ramos who gave Portugal the victory and a berth in the round of 16. Ronaldo’s Portugal will now face Lamine Yamal’s Spain in the pre-quarterfinals at the AT & T Stadium in Dallas on Monday.

“I love that type of moment, I love that type of games. I want to play every game like that,” Ramos said after the match.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the first player in football history to score 25-plus goals across the World Cup and European Championships. Before Ronaldo, the previous oldest goal-scorers in FIFA World Cup knockouts were Olivier Giroud of France at 36 years of age and Lionel Messi of Argentina at 35 years.

“First half we dominated the game. In second half after the goal we get a little bit panic, but this is football. After the penalty, I think it was a little bit better for us. We created a few chances and I think at the end of the day we deserved to win the match,” Ronaldo said after the match.

Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo pay tribute to Diogo Jota

In a postgame interview with Fox Sports, Ronaldo turned around to show the world that he was wearing a Diogo Jota jersey and his No. 21, one year after his teammate died in a car crash. “We knew this before the game. It was a so special moment. We speak today to our group, the coincidence of life. It’s unbelievable,” Ronaldo said

Croatia thought that they had tied things up 2-2 in the very last moments. But after a 2 1/2-minute delay, Mario Pasalic was called offside as VAR ruled no goal. Croatia fans then started to throw bottles on the field and whistled in protest.

Croatia midfielder Petar Sucic said, “the referee said he didn’t see (anyone) touch the ball, he said that he had a sensor in that ball. For me, it’s a regular goal.”

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez said it was, indeed, the chip on the ‘Trionda’ that triggered the decision. “I need to tell them (Croatia fans) the message is very clear: The balls now have a chip, and it’s very clear that’s why the VAR intervened. It’s not a subjective opinion,” Martinez said.

Croatia had opened the scoring in the 53rd minute when Ivan Perisic scored off a cross from Josip Sanisic. Ronaldo’s former Real Madrid teammate Modric led Croatia to second and third-place finishes in 2018 and 2022 and probably played in his final World Cup game.

“I played with Luka so many years. We’re nearly the same age. I think he’s a legend of football. He’s still a legend of football,” Ronaldo said about Modric.