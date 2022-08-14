London: It was a night to forget for Manchester United and David de Gea especially. United were blanked 0-4 by Brentford at the Gletch Community Stadium. A couple of howlers from David de Gea did not go down well with Cristiano Ronaldo, who fumed and showed his disgust on the pitch itself.Also Read - Manchester United vs Brentford Live Streaming English Premier League in India: When And Where to Watch MUN vs BEN Live Stream Football Match Online and on TV

Ronaldo was initially seen waving his arms in anger towards De Gea before motivating his teammates. This happened after the second goal which was an error on behalf of the goalkeeper that allowed it. De Gea tried to clear the ball from the post, only to put Chris Eriksen in a tough spot, and he lost the ball as Mathias Jensen scored for Brentford. Also Read - Premier League To Allow Water Breaks Amid Soaring Summer Temperatures

Here is Ronaldo’s reaction after the second goal. Also Read - TV and Radio Host Alyson Eckmann Recalls The Time When Cristiano Ronaldo Invited Her Over His House

Following the drubbing, De Gea said Sky Sports: “I’m just taking my responsibility today. I think I cost three points for my team. It was a poor performance from myself. After the first mistake and then the second, it was very difficult for my team-mates. At the moment it’s tough every time we concede a goal. I should save the first shot – (if I had) the result would be different.”

Courtesy the win, Brentford find themselves in the third spot in the points table after two games. These are early stages and not much can be made out of it apart from the fact that Brentford have got their season off to a good start. United are last having lost both their games.