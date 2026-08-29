Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo score record 978th career goal with cheeky finish to help Al-Nassr continue their winning spree

The goal was another important moment in Ronaldo's chase for 1,000 career goals

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File photo of Cristiano Ronaldo. (Credits: X)

Cristiano Ronaldo continued his remarkable scoring run as Al Nassr came from behind to beat Al Taawoun 2-1 in the Saudi Pro League on Friday. The win kept Al Nassr’s perfect start to the season intact, with the club taking four wins from four matches.

Ronaldo scored what proved to be the winning goal early in the second half, taking his career tally to 978 goals. The Portugal captain is now just 22 goals away from reaching the much-discussed 1,000-goal mark.

Al Nassr did not have an easy start to the game. Al Taawoun took the lead in the 11th minute through Mohammed Bassam Al Hurayji after a rebound fell kindly for him. The home side had to wait until first-half stoppage time to find an equaliser.

The ball was already going in but Ronaldo had to steal the goal from his teammate 😂😂SHAMELESS pic.twitter.com/A6HnPhVOc8 — CA VA🐐 (@psg__chief) August 28, 2026

Samu Costa brought Al Nassr level in the fifth minute of added time with a well-struck effort from outside the box. That gave the hosts some much-needed momentum going into the break.

Ronaldo then completed the comeback just five minutes into the second half. Joao Felix started the move with a run down the left before his cutback eventually reached Mohamed Simakan. The defender’s shot was heading towards goal before Ronaldo got a touch from close range and diverted it into the net.

There was some debate after the goal over whether Simakan’s effort was already going in. Replays suggested that the shot was on target, but Ronaldo got the final touch and was credited with the goal. VAR also confirmed the goal after checking the play.

The goal was another important moment in Ronaldo’s chase for 1,000 career goals. At 41, he continues to add to a tally that has already placed him among the game’s greatest goal scorers.

The victory also keeps Al Nassr at the top of the Saudi Pro League with 12 points from four games. New head coach Ange Postecoglou has therefore begun his league campaign with four straight wins.

The result was also a response to Al Nassr’s dramatic win over Al Ettifaq earlier in the week. Ronaldo was substituted in that match after Al Nassr fell 2-0 behind, but the team fought back to win 3-2 despite playing without their captain for the second half.

Against Al Taawoun, Ronaldo stayed on the pitch for the full match and once again made the difference when his team needed him. His 978th career goal has now moved him another step closer to the 1,000-goal milestone.