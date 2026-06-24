WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo’s SHOCKING reaction when asked about Lionel Messi after scoring brace vs Uzbekistan, video goes VIRAL

Portugal star Crisitiano Ronaldo refused to answer any question related to Lionel Messi after scoring twice in FIFA World Cup 2026 match vs Uzbekistan on Tuesday.

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Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Lionel Messi. (Photo: IANS)

Portugal vs Uzbekistan FIFA World Cup 2026: All the talk in the first couple of weeks of the FIFA World Cup 2026 has been centered around Argentina’s Lionel Messi after the modern day football legend scored a hat-trick in his opening game of FIFA World Cup 2026 against Algeria and followed it up with a couple of more goals against Austria on Monday.

Finally on Tuesday, it was time for Messi’s long-term rival Cristiano Ronaldo to shine at World Cup 2026 as he scored a double against Uzbekistan in the Group L match at the NRG Stadium in Houston on Tuesday. After the match Ronaldo was asked about two of his current rivals – Messi and France captain Kylian Mbappe, but it was the Portugal striker’s shocking reaction to the question which went viral on social media.

The reporter began by asking, “Yesterday, Lionel Messi scored 2 goals and Mbappe…” Ronaldo did not let him finish the sentence and turned his head, said ‘Go ahead’, and invited the next reporter to speak. Messi’s name had been in the air for two seconds in the viral video.

WATCH Cristiano Ronaldo reaction when asked about Lionel Messi HERE…

ó ‼️Justo después de escuchar el nombre del argentino, sin embargo, no quiso saber nada más. “Siguiente pregunta”, respondió rápidamente, sin dejar acabar al periodista pic.twitter.com/jyFqcDDS6I — Diario SPORT (@sport) June 23, 2026

A question about Messi came a day ahead of his 39th birthday after the Argentina legend became the leading the leading goal-scorer in the history of the World Cup. Messi, with his two goals against Austria, now has 18 goals and surpassed Germany’s Miroslav Klose, who has 16 goals. Mbappe has also reached the tally of 16 goals after scoring twice against Iraq on Monday.

Once against asked about Messi, Mbappe and Erling Haaland, who are leading the race for the Golden Boot in FIFA World Cup 2026, he said: “Next question. The most important thing is the team, being united with them. We can’t control the rest that comes from outside.”

In the same session, another reporter asked about the possibility of Portugal and Argentina meeting in the knockout rounds in the current World Cup. “I don’t know how to answer that. But, well, it would be awesome,” Ronaldo replied.

Ronaldo scored in the 6th and 39th minute of the game against Uzbekistan as Portugal posted a crushing 5-0 win. He became the first-ever football player to score in six different editions of the World Cup.

“I’m very happy. But for me, the most important thing is our work and the confidence we showed. The team performed really well and improved a lot. As the saying goes, every cloud has a silver lining. Obviously, speaking personally, records are always nice, but my goal is always to help the national team achieve its objectives,” Ronaldo said after the game.