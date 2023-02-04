Home

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo’s First Goal For Al Nassr Salvages 2-2 Draw Against Al Fateh in Saudi Pro League

The former Manchester United man didn't disappoint in his 2nd Saudi Pro League game as his last ditch goal has kept his team at the top of the league standings.

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo's First Goal For Al Nassr Salvages 2-2 Draw Against Al Fateh in Saudi Pro League. (Image: Twitter)

Al Hasa, Saudi Arabia: Cristiano Ronaldo finally opened his account for Al Nassr as his last minute penalty earned a 2-2 draw against Al Fateh on Friday at the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi stadium.

The Portuguese international was heavily criticised in his opening two games for the Riyadh-based club as he pulled off a pretty average performance and missed a quite number of chances. This has lead to an exit from the semi-final stage of the Saudi Cup as Al Nassr went down to Al Ittihad 3-1. Coach Rudi Garcia even pointed out Ronaldo’s performance as one of the reasons to lose in the semis.

Ronaldo is He calmly converts a penalty-kick in second-half stoppage time to level on the night and open his account in Saudi Arabia #RoshnSaudiLeague | #CR7 | @EnFatehclub | @AlNassrFC_EN | @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/L3tiql2DNG — Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) February 3, 2023

It was former Barcelona man Cristian Tello, who gave an early lead to the home side inside the first 15 minutes. Al Nassr’s most important goal-scorer Anderson Talisca made it all square in the 42nd minute before Sofiane Bendebka retained the lead for Al Fateh in the 58th minute. In the closing stages, Ronaldo calmly converted his penalty kick to make it all square again. The Brazilian Talisca was shown a red card in the 95th minute of stoppage time for a clumsy tackle.