Home

Sports

WATCH: CSK’s Deepak Chahar Reveals Why MS Dhoni Denied Him Autograph Post IPL 2023 Win – EXCLUSIVE

WATCH: CSK’s Deepak Chahar Reveals Why MS Dhoni Denied Him Autograph Post IPL 2023 Win – EXCLUSIVE

In an exclusive interview with India.com Deepak Chahar finally opened up after the video that went viral post the final when MS Dhoni refused to sign his jersey.

Deepak Chahar Reveals The Truth Behind His Viral Video with MS Dhoni Post IPL Victory Photo credit: CSK

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings won their fifth Indian Premier League title under the guidance of one of the greatest captains in the world, Mahendra Singh Dhoni after they defeated defending champions Gujarat Titans in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in a nail-biter. With 38 needed in the final three overs, Ravindra Jadeja hit a six and a four in the final two balls to help CSK lift title in a rain-marred encounter that was played in two days.

Trending Now

A lot of things happened during that game but what really caught everyone’s eye was the banter between Deepak Chahar and MS Dhoni after the game. In a video that went viral on social media, Chahar was seen requesting an autograph from Dhoni to which the latter refused in a funny way.

You may like to read

Elaborating more on the funny banter with Dhoni, Chahar revealed the CSK skipper is like an elder brother to him and they keep joking around specifically during IPL season. “We share a really good bond, I have been playing with him since many years,” Chahar told India.com in an exclusive interview.

“He is like a big brother to me whereas he considers me as a younger brother and also if you see he does not joke around with many people. If I tell you about the video then whenever we win I take autograph from all the teammates infact I still have my 2018 and 2021 signed jerseys as well.

“After winning 2023 title I was just asking everyone to sign my jersey so he got a chance to make fun. He said I won’t sign your jersey as you dropped the catch. So it was just for fun,” he added. Notably, Chahar had dropped two catches in that final game. He took 1/38 in his four overs in the final.

In IPL 2023, Chahar played 10 matches and took 13 wickets with a best of 3/22.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES