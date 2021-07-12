London: It was a starry affair at the iconic Wembley Stadium on Sunday when England took on Italy in the EURO 2020 final. Upping the glamour quotient, ex-English captain David Beckham and mega Hollywood actor Tom Cruise were spotted sitting next to each other in the stands. But, what stole the show was the two of them fist-pumping after Luke Shaw scored the opening goal in the second minute of the game to give England the lead.Also Read - WATCH: English Fans Attack Italians, Racially Abuse Them, Insult Flag After EURO 2020 Final at Wembley; Video Goes Viral

Tom Cruise and David Beckham. ❤️🥰 pic.twitter.com/EfvCWQ8ZJV — betty 🇮🇹 (@chalamaniacc) July 11, 2021

Not believing what they had seen, some fans flocked to social space and reacted:

Personal highlights of the first half: 1. Luke Shaw’s blinding finish

2. Jordan Pickford just existing for 94 minutes

3. David Beckham in the crowd sharing a fistbump with Tom Cruise who was also sitting next to Jeff Goldblum for some reason. Been a good half! — Phil Graham (@twigsays) July 11, 2021

Highlight of my night, seeing Tom cruise and David beckham fist bump in the crowd watching the euros 🤣🤣🤣 — SkyAmber (@SkyAutumnAmber) July 11, 2021

Never thought I’d see the day where David Beckham and Tom Cruise fistbump #ENGITA — Sam. (@SamIrons__) July 11, 2021

Unfortunately, Beckham and Cruise must have left Wembley unhappy after England lost the game via penalties.

The former English captain has been a regular fixture in the English crowds at Euro and Wimbledon over the last week. He was also seen watching the Euro 2020 semi-final between England and Denmark at Wembley last week.

Not just Beckham and Tom Cruise, Britain’s Prince William were also at Wembley along with his wife Kate and son George as they were spotted rooting the home team on Sunday.