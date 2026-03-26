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WATCH: David Warner snaps at Shaheen Afridi during PSL 2026 press meet, says, Got some school kids here

WATCH: David Warner snaps at Shaheen Afridi during PSL 2026 press meet, says, ‘Got some school kids here’

David Warner, who is set to captain Karachi Kings in PSL 2026, showed his irritation at playful banter among fellow captains

David Warner snaps at Shaheen Afridi during PSL 2026 press meet (Source: X)

Former Australian cricketer David Warner showed his frustration with fellow PSL 2026 captains during the pre-tournament press conference at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Warner, who is all set to lead the Karachi Kings, was distracted by the playful banter among the captains and, in a now-viral clip, referred to them as “school kids” before answering a question.

Warner was accompanied by his longtime teammate Marnus Labuschagne, along with Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, and Mohammad Rizwan. While Labuschagne laughed and shared a brief chat with Afridi, Warner remained serious, making his displeasure clear on the microphone as he spoke about his team’s prospects in the tournament.

Warner replied to the journalist, visibly showing his irritation and said “What’s going on, gentlemen? Apologies, we’ve got some school kids in here,”

Watch video here…

🗣️ “What’s wrong gentlemen? Sorry we’ve got some school kids here” – David Warner on guys being unprofessional at the captains day press conference pic.twitter.com/gJRDtTAw8t — Usman (@jamilmusman_) March 25, 2026

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During the press conference, Warner seemed distracted, with a video capturing him scrolling on his phone while reporters directed questions to Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam, and Shadab Khan.

🚨PSL IS HOLIDAY FOR OVERSEAS PLAYERS🚨 – See during PSL Captain press conference, David Warner scroll mobile where other captain are answer journalists question. Look like David Warner not interested on this 😭 pic.twitter.com/CjQcOthnOb — Sam (@Cricsam01) March 25, 2026

David Warner made his PSL debut in 2025 and amassed a total of 368 runs in 11 matches. Last season, under his leadership, Karachi Kings finished third in the league but were edged out by Lahore Qalandars, losing the eliminator by 6 wickets at Gaddafi Stadium on May 22, 2025.

PSL 2026 has been reduced to only two venues

Meanwhile, the tournament has been reduced from six venues to only two, with all matches now slated for Lahore and Karachi. Additionally, the opening ceremony in Lahore has been called off.

The PSL is set to start on March 26, and the final is scheduled for May 3. Naqvi said that due to the ongoing fuel crisis, the Prime Minister has asked people to reduce travel, introducing measures such as the closure of schools, work-from-home, and an extension of the Eid holidays, as the duration of the ongoing conflict is unknown.

“The Prime Minister requested all of Pakistan to restrict their movements because of the fuel crisis. We closed schools and instituted work from home and increased the number of Eid holidays. We don’t know how long this war will last,” Naqvi said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo

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