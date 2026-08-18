WATCH: Devdutt Padikkal creates new RECORD on Day 4 of 1st Test vs Sri Lanka, beats Tendulkar and Ganguly to become…

Team India batter Devdutt Padikkal was dismissed for 44 in second innings of 1st Test vs Sri Lanka at Galle on Tuesday.

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Indian batter Devdutt Padikkal en route to scoring 44 in second innings vs Sri Lanka at Galle. (Photo: IANS)

India vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st Test: Devdutt Padikkal made a sensational comeback into the Indian side after long time on the sidelines. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter made full use of the opportunity he got at the No. 3 position due to the injury to Sai Sudharsan ahead of the two-match Test series vs Sri Lanka.

The Indian batter was dismissed for 44 off 75 balls with 6 fours by Sri Lankan debutant Keshara Nuwantha in the second innings of the 1st Test at the Galle International Stadium. But Padikkal’s second essay knock took his match tally to 211 runs – the second highest by an Indian batter in a Test in Sri Lanka.

After his brilliant 167 in the first innings of the Galle Test, Padikkal managed to surpass Indian legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan and Sourav Ganguly. The 26-year-old Karnataka only trails former India opener Virender Sehwag, who had tallied 251 runs in a Test at Galle.

WATCH Devdutt Padikkal in action in the second innings of 1st Test vs Sri Lanka HERE…

Devdutt Padikkal bringing out the left-handed elegance early in his innings. Watch #SLvIND, 1st Test | Day 4, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #BeautifulGameOfTestCricket pic.twitter.com/9nxOFapc8b — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 18, 2026

Shikhar Dhawan had tallied 204 runs in a Test in 2017 at Galle after scoring 190 and 14 runs in the two innings. Indian cricket legend Tendulkar had scored 203 in a Test in 2010 in Colombo in his only innings in the game while former captain Sourav Ganguly had scored 192 runs against Sri Lanka with 147 and 45 runs in his two innings.

Padikkal’s knock extended India’s lead to 294 runs with six wickets in hand in the second innings after they had taken a 178-run lead. Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant (21 batting) and Dhruv Jurel (5 batting) were batting at the lunch break on Day 4 on Tuesday.

India’s second essay got off to a rocky start as opener Yashasvi Jaiswal edged pacer Asitha Fernando to wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella in the first over itself. He has now scored only one fifty in the last 8 Test innings.

KL Rahul looked solid, after scoring 82 in the first innings, and smashed Prabath Jayasuriya for two sixes — one over long off and another to the sight screen. But Rahul, who survived a leg-before decision through DRS on 25, perished to Jayasuriya after adding 65 runs for the second wicket with Padikkal.

Captain Shubman Gill too did not last long, falling leg before to Jayasuriya. But Sri Lanka lost services of their former captain Dinesh Chandimal due to a shoulder injury which he suffered while fielding at the boundary. He has been taken to hospital for a precautionary scan.