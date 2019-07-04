Bangladesh vs India: Did India skipper Virat Kohli use cuss words against Mohammed Shami after the bowler misfielded? Or lets put it this way, did Kohli remember Ben Stokes? Kohli was spotted showing anger at Shami after a misfield. Kohli is known to get aggressive on the field as he is too passionate about everything. “Bh**Ch** so raha hai kya waha pe (which translates to ‘Are you sleeping over there’),” Kohli said to Mohammed Shami. This is an Indian slang and if you read his lips properly, you will realise he is uttering the cuss words. The episode took place in the 27th over of the match when Litton Das tucked the ball to mid-off and went for a quick single.

Here is the video:

Me Honking on Gate but Watchman…. pic.twitter.com/uqkG3N47v3 — Dj 2.0 (@friendliighost) July 2, 2019

Here is how fans reacted:

Ben Stokes so raha hai wahaan pe — Rahul Gandhi samarthak Peri Peri (@tooblite) July 2, 2019

sonia mumma to rahul baby pic.twitter.com/MU4tZ1n1DW — Niki (@niki_naughty) July 3, 2019

Meanwhile, it was during the 12th over, bowler Mohammed Shami went up in appeal for a leg before wicket against Bangladesh opener batsman Soumya Sarkar.

However, umpire Marias Erasmus turned down the appeal and declared Soumya Sarkar not out.

Following this, Kohli went ahead with the ‘Decision Review System’ (DRS). The DRS showed the ball had hit Soumya’s bat and pad simultaneously and hence the third umpire Aleem Dar also stayed with the decision. India lost their review.

Kohli assumed the ball had touched the pad first and had argued with the on-field editor after showing dissent.

Earlier, in the match against Afghanistan, Kohli had got into a debate with the on-field umpires.

The Indian skipper was fined 25 per cent of his match fee for excessive appealing. He earned a demerit point for breaching the I.