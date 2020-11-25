Diego Maradona had the ability to dazzle and frustrate you at the same time. A prime example of this came at the 1986 World Cup quarterfinals when he gave an example of how he could generate controversy with ease, polarising opinions, but the next moment would create something magical that would prove why he’s revered so much and regarded as one of the greatest ever to have graced the game. Also Read - Diego Maradona is Dead At 60. World Mourns As Football Loses Its Brightest Star

The venue was Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. The stage – 1986 World Cup. On the line was a place in the semi-finals. Argentina and England were on the field to claim the berth.

The first half ended in a 0-0 stalemate. And six minutes into the second half, Maradona made his run towards the area after a diagonal pass to his teammate Jorge Valdano. However, the ball was beyond his reach and England's Steve Hodge tried to intercept. He miscued and the ball rose towards England's penalty area with Maradona still continuing his run.

England goalkeeper Peter Shilton rushed forward and made the jump, ostensibly to punch the ball away but a much shorter Maradona reached the ball first but with his left hand and directed the ball inside the empty net.

He began his celebrations and with the referee failing to spot what had transpired, the goal stood.

Maradona would later admit he asked his teammates to hug him so as to misled the referee that he had scored a legitimate goal. England players did protest but to no avail.

After the match, Maradona famously said, the goal was scored “a little with the head of Maradona and a little with the hand of God.”

Watch his performance below:

However, Maradona’s second goal of the match was equally astonishing, but for the right reasons. He dribbled past five England defenders before also getting the better of Shilton and tapping the ball into an empty net. That goal is often termed as “Goal of The Century”.

RIP, Legend.