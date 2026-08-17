Watch: Digvesh Rathi bring back his trademark notebook celebration after getting Priyansh Arya out in DPL 2026 clash

Rathi's notebook celebration first became popular during his breakthrough season in the Indian Premier League

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Digvesh Rathi and Priyansh Arya at the Delhi Premier League. (Credits: X)

Digvesh Rathi once again brought out his famous notebook celebration during a Delhi Premier League 2026 match, bringing back a gesture that had made him one of the most talked-about cricketers last season.

The Delhi leg-spinner performed the celebration after dismissing Priyansh Arya during the DPL clash. Rathi was seen pretending to write something in an imaginary notebook, his trademark way of celebrating a wicket. The celebration quickly grabbed attention, with videos of the moment doing the rounds on social media.

Rathi’s notebook celebration first became popular during his breakthrough season in the Indian Premier League. Playing for Lucknow Super Giants, the spinner regularly used the gesture after taking wickets. However, his celebrations also landed him in trouble with the IPL authorities.

The leg-spinner was fined three times during the 2025 IPL season for his celebrations. He was first fined 25 per cent of his match fee before being handed a 50 per cent fine for another offence. After a third offence, Rathi was fined 50 per cent again and also received a one-match suspension. He was also handed demerit points under the IPL’s code of conduct.

Despite the penalties, Rathi made it clear that he was not ready to completely give up his celebration. He even brought out a toned-down version of the notebook act during IPL 2026 after dismissing Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudharsan. Instead of making the full gesture, Rathi simply appeared to sign on the ground.

His latest celebration in the Delhi Premier League was closer to the original version. It came after the important wicket of Priyansh Arya, adding another chapter to the story of Rathi’s now-famous celebration.

The wicket was also part of a strong bowling performance from the spinner. Rathi finished the match with figures of 3/25, playing an important role with the ball. His performance showed why he has continued to attract attention since making his breakthrough in domestic cricket and the IPL.

Rathi, who plays his domestic cricket for Delhi, made his T20 debut in the 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy before earning an IPL contract with Lucknow Super Giants. He quickly made an impression in the tournament, taking wickets and using his variations to trouble batters.

While his bowling remains the main reason for his rise, Rathi’s celebrations have become almost as recognisable as his performances. The notebook act has divided opinion, with some enjoying the confidence and others questioning whether such gestures cross the line.