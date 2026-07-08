WATCH: Dinesh Karthik slams Gautam Gambhir for THIS massive blunder in 3rd T20 vs England, video goes viral

Team India suffered their biggest-ever loss in the history of T20I cricket, beaten by 125 runs by England in the 3rd match at Trent Bridge on Tuesday.

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Harshit Rana (left) and Gautam Gambhir (right). (Photo: IANS)

India vs England 2026 3rd T20: Team India were humiliated by 125 runs – their biggest-ever defeat in a T20I match in their history – by England in the third match at Trent Bridge on Nottingham on Tuesday. Shreyas Iyer’s Team India have gone down 2-0 in the five-match T20I series. The Indians have not gone win-less in the T20I format since winning the T20 World Cup 2026 earlier this year – the longest such streak since 2009.

There were plenty of contentious decisions made by the Indian team management in the massive defeat in the third T20I. But one decision which led to massive uproar on social media was sending pace bowler Harshit Rana high up the order – even ahead of all-rounder and accomplished batter Shivam Dube.

Former India wicketkeeper and head coach Gautam Gambhir’s Kolkata Knight Riders teammate Dinesh Karthik lost his cool while on air with English broadcasters Sky Sports and slammed the decision to send Rana ahead of Dube.

“Harshit Rana coming to bat before Shivam Dube, are you kidding me?” Karthik was heard saying on air. “I don’t even think Harshit Rana has ever batted in the powerplay, even in domestic cricket. You can get the left-right combination working in T20 cricket, but only up to a point. Not Harshit Rana ahead of Shivam Dube,” he added.

WATCH Dinesh Karthik slams Indian team management during 3rd T20I HERE…

Dinesh Karthik is brutal in the commentary!! And Goutham Gambhir can’t even drop DK from commentary pic.twitter.com/5EHXOMHxdo — ಅಲ್ಪಸಂಖ್ಯಾತ (@alpasankhyata) July 7, 2026

The Indian batting line-up were bundled out for just 76, chasing 202 to win – their second-lowest total ever in T20I cricket. Rana managed to score only 9 off 13 balls before being caught by Tom Banton off Josh Tongue while Dube managed to score 2 off 4 balls – sent at No. 8 in the line-up.

Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir his team after their appalling display in the third game. “When you go to reset a side, sometimes you get such performances. Sometimes you give players time to develop. England is a high-quality side. If you put players in against such teams, you have to give them time to develop. Because after a reset, things take time,” Gambhir said in the post-match press conference.

“It is important to assess the conditions, but it is equally important to read the game. Sometimes the breeze can play a huge role. Sometimes one side of the ground has much bigger dimensions than the other. These are small things, but in T20 cricket they can make a massive difference,” Gambhir added.

Team India will now head to Bristol for the fourth game of the series on Thursday. The Indians must win the match in Bristol to keep alive in the series. They have already suffered a 2-0 series whitewash at the hands of Ireland last month before coming to England.