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WATCH: Dwayne Bravo turns heads at CSKs ROAR event, fans react after KKR mentor appearance goes viral

WATCH: Dwayne Bravo turns heads at CSK’s ROAR event, fans react after KKR mentor appearance goes viral

Kolkata Knight Riders mentor Dwayne Bravo faces backlash from supporters after attending CSK's ROAR '26 celebration, raising eyebrows during a crucial pre-season injury-hit period.

Dwayne Bravo turns heads at CSK's ROAR event, video goes viral (Source:PTI)

IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings is currently hosting “ROAR ’26”, their first-ever mega fan event, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium also known as Chepauk on March 22, 2026. The ongoing celebration serves as a grand preseason kickoff, honoring the franchise’s legacy while connecting with their loyal “Yellow Army” through a mix of cricket and entertainment.

Hownever amid the celebraion what caught fans attention was the presence of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Dwayne Bravo, former West Indies and CSK all-rounder. Bravo grabbed the headlines as his current franchise Kolkata Knight Riders are dealing with an injury crisis. As photos of Bravo at the CSK celebration circulated online, KKR fans quickly voiced their criticism.

I just got to know Bravo is not bowling in KKR practice session to train batsman and he is just doing bowling in some wasted CSK event. Being a ceo of KKR, what action should I take ? pic.twitter.com/JWq4g9s8V3 — Venky Mama (@venkymama100) March 22, 2026

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Bravo performed his iconic ‘Champion’ song during the fan event

However, a heartwarming video quickly went viral on social media as Bravo performed his iconic ‘Champion’ song in front of a packed stadium, with the current CSK squad seated in the front row. The moment turned special when Bravo approached his former captain, MS Dhoni, sharing a warm hug before the duo danced together to the song’s beats.

KKR fans frustrated as Bravo attends rival CSK event amid injury crisis

The timing was far from ideal for KKR. With several key players injured ahead of the season opener, fans expected the support staff to be fully focused on the team’s fitness and bowling preparations. Bravo attending a rival franchise’s celebration, however, sparked frustration among the KKR fanbase.

KKR’s injury woes include their lead pacer, Harshit Rana, who has been ruled out. Additionally, concerns remain over Akash Deep’s availability, while Matheesha Pathirana is still awaiting a No-Objection Certificate from the Sri Lankan cricket board.

Bravo represented CSK in every IPL season from 2011 to 2022, except for 2016 and 2017 when the franchise was suspended. During that period, he played for the now-defunct Gujarat Lions in 2016 and missed the 2017 season due to a hamstring injury.

After retiring following IPL 2022, the 42-year-old took on the role of CSK’s bowling coach for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Ahead of IPL 2025, Kolkata Knight Riders appointed Bravo as their mentor, taking over from Gautam Gambhir.

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