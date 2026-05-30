Watch: Emotional Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reduced to tears after Rajasthan’s elimination from IPL 2026

On a night where most of the Rajasthan batters faltered under pressure, it was Sooryavanshi who stood out as the best against a lethal bowling line-up consisting of Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada and Rashid Khan. Had Sooryavanshi received equal support from the other end, things could have ended differently

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Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reacts after his team's defeat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Qualifier 2 match against Gujarat Titans at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Friday, May 29, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was reduced to tears in the dugout after the Rajasthan Royals were handed an exit from the 2026 Indian Premier League season, following a heavy 7-wicket loss against Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 at the PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh. GT’s victory helped them set up a meeting with reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2026 final tomorrow.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi did all he could in the match, yet he remained on the losing side in what was his first-ever IPL playoffs appearance. In the 1st Eliminator against the Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 days ago, Sooryavanshi was named player of the match for his blistering 96 off just 29 with Rajasthan winning the contest by 47 runs.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Shubman Gill closes in on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for Orange Cap; Kagiso Rabada topples Bhuvaneshwar Kumar in Purple Cap race

Last night in Mullanpur, the 15-year-old missed out on another century in the playoffs, this time by 4 runs as he got out for 96 off 47.

Sooryavanshi had got off to a rather slow start but eventually paced his innings as the game proceeded but RR’s middle-order collapse, which saw Dhruv Jurel (7 off 6), Riyan Parag (11 off 6), Dasun Shanaka (3 off 9) and Jofra Archer (7 off 4) getting out for low scores, took their total to just 214.

In response, Gujarat didn’t even flinch once as openers Sai Sudharsan (58) and Shubman Gill (104) laid the foundation with their 167-run partnership before Jos Buttler and Rahul Tewatia guided GT to a comfortable 7-wicket win to the reach their 3rd IPL final in 5 seasons.

After Rajasthan’s elimination got confirmed, 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was in sheer distress as he hid his face with the Orange Cap before wiping the tears away. The teenager had a sensational run throughout IPL 2026, finishing the season with 776 runs in 16 matches.

Not only was he upset about RR’s elimination but also with the way he got out at 96. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi knows he could have taken his side’s total to beyond 214 if he hadn’t lost his wicket.

Also Read: RR Vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Shubman Gill’s spotless ton overshadows Sooryavanshi’s knock as Gujarat reach final

On a night where most of the Rajasthan batters faltered under pressure, it was Sooryavanshi who stood out as the best against a lethal bowling line-up consisting of Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada and Rashid Khan. Had Sooryavanshi received equal support from the other end, things could have ended differently for the RR camp.

Watch the video

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was crying after the match , he gave his everything but still couldn’t get his team over the line , after all he’s just a teenage kid and the team was relying on him. take a bow Vaibhav you did great ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7pWXl5YKl3 — Green (@thecamgreen) May 30, 2026

When and where to watch IPL 2026 final?

The IPL 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network.