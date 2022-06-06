London: Joe Root not only produced magic with the bat on Sunday in England’s 5-wicket victory in the 1st Test against New Zealand at Lord’s, but also produced magic while standing at the non-striker without even touching his bat.Also Read - Joe Root Gets 'Hero's Welcome' at Lord's After Leading England to Win Over New Zealand With Century | WATCH VIDEO

It was during Kyle Jamieson's over, when it was caught in the TV cameras that Root at the non-striker end was standing casually and his bat beside him seemingly levitating on it's own. The clippings of the video has gone viral on social media and people can't just get over the freaky incident.

Seriously is that bat holding itself up or is Joe Root even more of a magician?? @BumbleCricket @root66 #ENGvsNZ pic.twitter.com/bcHVvPngY4 — Webbo (@WebboOne) June 5, 2022



I knew @root66 was talented but not as magic as this……. What is this sorcery? @SkyCricket #ENGvNZ 🏏 pic.twitter.com/yXdhlb1VcF — Ben Joseph (@Ben_Howitt) June 5, 2022

One user came up with the actual reason behind the unusual incident. The Twitter user posted that Root has flat-bottom bats, rather than the usual curved-bottom bats and that is why it was balanced properly.

Ok… apparently Root now has flat-bottomed bats, not slightly curved as per usual. https://t.co/ECL87LGevd — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) June 5, 2022

This is what they say… Bat has good balance 😉 I too did it once. pic.twitter.com/2TF29mpExr — Charlie Joe (@CharlieJoe4) June 6, 2022

Joe Root finished unbeaten on 115 and also crossed the 10,000-run mark in the longest format of the game as England wrapped a five-wicket victory over the Kiwis. With Ben Foakes (32 not out) playing an important role from the other end, Root helped England knock off the remaining 61 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.