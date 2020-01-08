England’s wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler is line to cope a heavy fine from the ICC after he was picked up on the stump microphone abusing South Africa’s Vernon Philander during the closing stages of the second Test at Cape Town on Tuesday, which England eventually won by 189 runs.

While England were closing in on a win, Philander playing his last Test series, put in a stern resistance and Buttler stepped over the line behind the stumps calling Philander ‘f***ing k***head. The incident happened after Philander drove a ball towards mid-off only to find Joe Root. The England skipper proceeded to throw the ball back to Buttler and as Philander remained unmoved, the ball hit Philander with Buttler not able to collect the ball.

The wicketkeeper then proceeded to call Philander a ‘f***ing k***head. Philander stared back at Buttler, prompting the Englishman to cuss further, this time saying it was hard for the ball to ‘get past that f***ing gut’.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

It’s all fun and games when the wickie chirps the batsmen…but this is just terrible from Buttler!! #ENGvsSA pic.twitter.com/eUVOc0ZQzC — Gillian Price (@Gillian_Price) January 7, 2020

This prompted the host broadcaster Sky Sports to issue an apology with Michael Atherton apologising for any offence caused.

After the match, skipper Root was asked about the incident but he chose to play it down, saying, “I don’t think it was anything serious,’ Root said. ‘It was just two guys playing hard Test cricket. Emotions were running quite high and I don’t think anyone overstepped the mark. You want a bit of spice on the TV anyway, don’t you?”.

England won the match in a dramatic turn around that say Ben Stokes wiping out the tail in under two overs, claiming three quick wickets after South Africa’s hopes for a draw were raised by Quinton de Kock and Rassie Van Der Dussen.